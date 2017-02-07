Athlete of the Week

February 7, 2017 11:49 AM

Abby Buitrago, Ripon Christian High School girls soccer

Ripon Christian center midfielder Abby Buitrago scored all three goals in a 3-1 Southern League victory over Denair on Jan. 31, then came back two days later with a goal and two assists in a 5-5 tie against Waterford.

Buitrago, who signed her letter of intent on Monday to attend Cal State East Bay in Hayward, is playing center-mid for the first time in her high school career.

“I enjoy it a lot because it allows me to see more of the field and grow as a player,” said Buitrago, who has helped the Knights to a 9-0-1 (28 points) record and the top spot in the league standings entering the week. “It’s a position where I can feed the ball to others and also take it myself, so there are more options. When I was a forward, I was just looking to score.”

In 16 games this season, Buitrago has totaled 31 goals and 13 assists.

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Parents: Cesar and Patty Buitrago

Place of birth: San Jose

Hobby: Soccer

Favorite class: Christian Marriage and Family

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Sherwin) Heyboer

Favorite food: Thai food

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite superhero: Spider-Man

Favorite app: Instagram

Favorite emoji: The one that has the cowboy hat on

Can’t stop listening to: Hillsong United

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “A phone, some source of food and water, and a TV.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “happy in all aspects of my life.”

Related content

Athlete of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges

View more video

Sports Videos