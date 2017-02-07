Abby Buitrago, Ripon Christian High School girls soccer

Ripon Christian center midfielder Abby Buitrago scored all three goals in a 3-1 Southern League victory over Denair on Jan. 31, then came back two days later with a goal and two assists in a 5-5 tie against Waterford.
Buitrago, who signed her letter of intent on Monday to attend Cal State East Bay in Hayward, is playing center-mid for the first time in her high school career.
“I enjoy it a lot because it allows me to see more of the field and grow as a player,” said Buitrago, who has helped the Knights to a 9-0-1 (28 points) record and the top spot in the league standings entering the week. “It’s a position where I can feed the ball to others and also take it myself, so there are more options. When I was a forward, I was just looking to score.”
In 16 games this season, Buitrago has totaled 31 goals and 13 assists.
Age: 18
Class: Senior
Parents: Cesar and Patty Buitrago
Place of birth: San Jose
Hobby: Soccer
Favorite class: Christian Marriage and Family
Favorite teacher: Mr. (Sherwin) Heyboer
Favorite food: Thai food
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite superhero: Spider-Man
Favorite app: Instagram
Favorite emoji: The one that has the cowboy hat on
Can’t stop listening to: Hillsong United
3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “A phone, some source of food and water, and a TV.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “happy in all aspects of my life.”
