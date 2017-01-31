Athlete of the Week

Zakiya Williams, Enochs High School girls basketball

Enochs High’s girls basketball team started the season 1-7 under first-year coach Troy Brady but has rallied to win 10 its last 11, including three Modesto Metro Conference tilts last week. In those victories, point guard Zakiya Williams averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

“She’s a great leader and has really blossomed into a team player,” said Brady, whose Eagles are two games ahead of Sylvan Avenue rival Beyer in the race for the MMC title. “She really distributes the ball to other players and makes sure they get involved.”

Williams, who scored 27 points against Modesto Christian on Jan. 17 in Enochs’ only loss since Dec. 29, enjoys her role as a facilitator.

“My goals for this season were to go all and give 110 percent and to make sure I help my team in any way I can,” said Williams. “I just want to take it one game at a time and have the best senior year that I can.”

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Parents: Alex and Donua Williams

Place of birth: Modesto

Hobby: Drawing

Favorite class: Math

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kim (Dan Savage Middle School)

Favorite food: Homemade mac and cheese

Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry

Favorite superhero: Wonder Woman

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The basketball emoji

Can’t stop listening to: Nivea

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “a tall glass of lemonade, an umbrella for shade and a sketch pad.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “the most successful person that I can be.”

