Michael Pearson Jr., Modesto Christian High School

Freshman point guard Michael Pearson Jr., scored 18 points and had five steals in a 69-63 come-from-behind victory over Clovis North on Jan. 9. Two nights later, Pearson scored a career-high 20 points in an 80-68 Modesto Metro Conference victory over Modesto. Then, two nights after that, Pearson helped the Crusaders hold off Gregori 56-49 as they improved their MMC record to 4-0, setting up a showdown with undefeated Beyer (4-0) on Jan. 23.
Pearson said he doesn’t feel pressure from being a freshman and playing for such a high-profile program such as Modesto Christian.
“No, not really,” said the 5-foot-9 Pearson, a resident of Tracy. “I’ve been playing basketball almost all my life. I’ve played AAU ball against top-level competition, so I’m kind of used to it. I work hard constantly.”
Pearson hopes that hard work will lead to a deep run in the postseason.
“A state championship … that’s the ultimate goal,” he said.
Age: 15
Class: Freshman
Parents: Saundra and Michael Pearson Sr.
Place of birth: Stockton
Hobby: Basketball
Favorite class: Geometry
Favorite teacher: Mr. Adam Lema
Favorite food: Burritos
Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite superhero: Spider-Man
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite emoji: The basketball one
Can’t stop listening to: Travis Scott
3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “a bed, a basketball court and food.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “an NBA player.”
