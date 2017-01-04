Darrian Grays, Modesto Christian High boys basketball

Darrian Grays understood what was at stake -- and exactly who was in the audience at the 17th annual Holiday Hoop Classic.
College coaches from all over the West Coast came to the Salina campus to see one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in Northern California.
So the Modesto Christian guard held nothing back, shouldering the scoring load and filling a leadership void for the Crusaders.
Grays, still unsigned, scored more than 20 points in three of the four tournament games, including 24 in a victory over Manteca in the third-place game. Grays led the decisive third-quarter charge, scoring nine consecutive points to end the period.
The 6-foot-2 senior also sent the semifinal contest with Central of Fresno into overtime with a fall-away jumper at the buzzer. He had games of 23 points vs. Ceres, 19 vs. Turlock and 25 vs. Central, and was named to the all-tournament team.
Grays is the only returning starter from a team that reached the 2015 Northern California Open Division final, and his leadership has proved crucial on a team with nine underclassmen on the roster.
"This tournament was really important not just for me but our team," he said. "People didn't expect too much from us. We had a bit of a chip on our shoulder. For me, it was about being a leader and help my team get Ws."
Age: 18
Class: Senior
Parents: Darrin Grays and grandmother Nadine Thomas
Place of birth: Stockton
Hobbies: Baseball and video games (NBA 2K, FIFA, Call of Duty)
Favorite class: Bible
Favorite teacher: Mr. Lemburg (Bible and government)
Favorite meal: grandmother's spaghetti
Favorite athlete: Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook
Favorite superhero: Spider-Man
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite emoji: The Rocker fingers
Can’t stop listening to: Kodak Black
3 things you’d want on a desert island: Basketball, hoop and my best friend, Noah Hernandez
Finish this sentence: I want to be ... "a role model."
