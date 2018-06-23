Tough day in the pool for Modesto-Stanislaus water polo teams

Four Modesto-Stanislaus girls water polo teams competed Saturday in the U.S. Junior Olympics Central Zone Championships at three sites in Modesto and one at Oakdale.
Teams from throughout the Central Valley are playing in the two-day tournament for a shot to play next month at the U.S. Junior Olympics in San Jose.
Only the Modesto Stanislaus 16-and-under “A” team came away with a victory through Saturday afternoon.
The Modesto-Stanislaus 16s fell in its opener, 15-2, against Davis, but bounced back to beat American River 6-5. Late Saturday afternoon, the team lost to Praetorian of Fresno 9-2 to finish the day 1-2.
The Modesto-Stanislaus “B” team lost twice – 16-1 to Clovis-based Royal 559 and 8-2 to Sacramento-based Cal Republic.
The Modesto-Stanislaus 14-and-unders were defeated three times – 17-1 by Royal 559, 11-3 by American River and 12-3 by Praetorian.
In the 18-and-unders at Oakdale High, Modesto-Stanislaus fell 11-6 to Cal Republic, 27-6 against Davis and a shootout to Sacramento.
Play continues tomorrow at all four sites.
Comments