Top girls water polo players in Modesto area; Ex-Davis star to coach Napa football

One of the biggest challenges in creating competitive summer youth all-star teams is blending an area’s top talent in a short amount of time.
The Modesto-Stanislaus Water Polo organization is attempting to tackle the issue, having installed night practices it hopes will lead to success this weekend at the girls U.S. Junior Olympics Central Zone Seeding Championships in Modesto and Oakdale.
Games featuring divisions from 10-and-under to 18-and-under will be at Johansen (10s, 12s), Enochs/Downey (16s) and Oakdale (18s) high schools. Competition starts as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and ends into the early evenings.
The top six finishers in each division will qualify for the championship bracket at the U.S. Junior Olympics in San Jose July 26-29. Lower finishers will have a chance to play in secondary divisions.
“The practices are specifically designed for Junior Olympics so our competitive teams can play and do drills as a team,” said Eric Corgiat, the organization’s assistant director and Beyer High coach. “The club is moving from a rec program to a more competitive program.”
He said the added time together will help players who generally haven’t competed much outside the fall season. Some pre-high school players can get team time in the spring while high-schoolers are competing in swimming. Winter tournaments in Southern California could be an upcoming possibility, Corgiat said.
The biggest impact of time together generally helps the offense. On defense, you’re generally either keying on the center or outside shooters, playing either a zone or press. On offense, there’s more strategy, like knowing when and who will be setting a pick.
“The hardest part is learning each other’s moves,” he said.
Modesto-Stanislaus has one team playing in the 14s, two in 16s and one in 18s. They’ll be competing with squads from Sacramento, Stockton, Fresno, Clovis and Sanger.
The 14s, typically pre-high school players, are getting an infusion of talent from outside the county, including Atwater and Ripon.
“We are cooperating with a few other clubs who have sent us players,” Corgiat said. “Their clubs just might not have the numbers.”
There are two Modesto-Stanislaus teams in the 16s, with the top talent playing on the “A” squad. That team will open with a 10:40 a.m. game at Downey on Saturday against a team featuring players from historically tough Davis Senior High.
“We are in a tough bracket, but I think we can play with them,” he said.
Modesto-Stanislaus “B” will have to contend with Clovis-based Royal Academy 559 in its opener at 9 a.m. at Downey.
The 18s open Saturday against Cal Republic of Sacramento at 9 a.m. at Oakdale followed by a noon game against Davis Senior.
The 10s play five-minute quarters, the 12s, 14s and 16s play six-minute quarters and the 18s seven minutes. Ties are decided by shootouts.
Admission is $5 a day, and gives fans access to all sites.
Last week, the Modesto-Stanislaus boys 14s, 16s and 18s qualified for the U.S. Junior Olympics in San Jose from July 21-24.
EX-DAVIS HIGH STAR COACHING NAPA – Tom Petithomme, who played football at Grace Davis High and Modesto Junior College before moving on to San Jose State and the San Jose SabreCats of the Arena Football League, was named the interim head football coach at Napa High.
Petithomme, the school’s athletic director, took over for Jesus Martinez, who was fired, according to the Napa Register. Petithomme became the school’s athletic director earlier this month, coming over from Will C. Wood High in Vacaville, where he was an assistant football coach and head golf coach, among other duties.
Petithomme is a 1990 graduate of Davis.
Napa, which plays in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Mountain Empire League, opens the season Aug. 17 in Turlock against Pitman. Its second game is at home against Manteca’s East Union.
