DMC offers pre-participation screenings to Modesto City Schools high school athletes

Doctors Medical Center will offer pre-participation sports screenings for all Modesto City Schools high school students this week.
Screenings, which will be held at Enochs High, are $25 and DMC will donate 100 percent of the funds to the high school student body accounts.
The screenings go from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in the school's gym.
The DMC Trauma Team also will be on hand with concussion goggles to teach athletes the signs and symptoms of concussions. There also will be tips on proper hydration, as well as additional sports-related activities. AMR will be conducting CPR and AED training.
It's the fourth straight year DMC has offered the screenings. Last year, DMC screened more than 1,400 students and raised approximately $35,200 – all of which went back to MCS and their athletic programs.
For more information, call 209-578-1211 or visit www.dmc-modesto.com.
