All-District baseball: Cosby an all-around talent for Escalon.

For two seasons, Parker Cosby was one of the top catchers in the Sac-Joaquin Section, regardless of division.
The Escalon High senior twice was named the Trans-Valley League’s best defensive players.
In his final season, Cosby expanded his repertoire to include pitching, filling a need at the other end of the battery.
His stock soared, too.
A fine defensive player who will reprise the role of full-time catcher at Bryan College in Tennessee, Cosby developed quickly into the best all-around talent in the Stanislaus District, earning The Bee’s All-District Baseball Player of the Year award.
Cosby led the section in wins and complete games, while leading the TVL co-champions in nearly every offensive category. He was tops on the team in runs (32), hits (36), stolen bases (14), doubles (11) and struck out just twice in 99 regular-season plate appearances.
It was his performances on the mound, though, that turned Escalon into a small-school power. The Cougars won their first 18 games of the season and captured Oakdale High’s Mark Dickens Memorial Tournament by defeating Turlock, Lodi and Oakdale — all three large-school playoff teams — in succession.
Cosby went the distance against Turlock, the eventual Central California Conference co-champion. He struck out six and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
He finished the regular season 10-0 with a 1.52 ERA, and completed his last eight starts. Escalon coach Greg Largent said Cosby wasn’t an overpowering force on the mound, but he mixed speeds and understood how to pitch to contact.
Cosby had 50 strikeouts in 60 innings, but he walked just three.
The Cosby File
Favorite App: Instagram
Favorite Show: MLB Network
Favorite Music: Rap, country
Summer plans: Work out, play baseball
Favorite Player: Ken Griffey Jr.
