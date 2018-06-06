All-District softball: Webb only a junior, but already one of the best to play for Oakdale.

Lexie Webb is the picture of power and potential, a rare talent that can turn a game with a spinning fastball or mighty swing.
The Oakdale High junior has been building toward a breakout season like the one she just completed. As the catalyst for one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top softball teams, Webb is The Bee’s All-District Softball Player of the Year.
Webb ranked among the section’s leaders in wins and ERA during the regular season and she clubbed a Stanislaus District-best nine home runs, a feat she shared with three others.
"She's something else," Oakdale coach Larry Loger said. "She can play the corner, she's actually a really good baserunner – very fast and very strong. She's one of the best, if not the best, to have played here, and there have been quite a few good girls."
During her first two seasons in scarlet and gold, Webb showed flashes of potential, but on teams brimming with next-level talent, she often shared the spotlight.
This season, the spotlight wasn't so crowded.
The Mustangs captured a share of the Valley Oak League title and rose to No. 13 in the Cal-Hi Sports state ranking with the help of many. Junior Brittany Bye drove in a team-high 45 runs, and Oklahoma-bound senior Grace Green belted nine home runs and scored a team-high 45 runs.
Webb, who has given an oral commitment to South Alabama, was the connective force.
She won 16 of her 17 regular-season starts and posted a microscopic ERA of 0.65, a career low. She also struck 125 batters in 96-plus innings, while walking only 12.
"She's gone from a thrower to a pitcher," Loger said. "She always got away with being faster than everyone in her age group, just overpowering people. Now, she's becoming a complete pitcher. She's more accurate with more spin; more of a thinking pitcher than she was before. All that adds up to her having a great year."
Her versatility produced awesome shows of strength. She had four games with double-digit strikeouts and a home run, including a 12-strikeout performance in a 6-0 win over Sierra, a reigning section champion.
In that game, Webb helped her own cause with a two-run home run off Nebraska-bound ace Lindsey Walljasper in the first inning. She then retired the first 14 batters, allowing only one runner in seven innings.
Webb hit a team-high .567 with 34 hits, including seven doubles, five triples and nine home runs. She drove in 40 runs.
Web File
Favorite App: Instagram
Favorite Show: “America’s Got Talent”
Favorite Music: Country music … Chris Stapleton
Summer plans: Play travel softball
If I could have dinner with one person, who would it be? Former University of Oklahoma pitcher Keilani Ricketts
