All-District golf: East Union’s Griggs delivers Master-ful postseason.

Tyler Griggs is tournament tough.
The East Union High School golfer showed that last month when he carded an even-par 72 in blustery conditions at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament in Stockton.
The two-time Valley Oak League MVP finished one stroke behind the medalist — Griffin Long of Davis — and was the only Stanislaus District golfer to qualify for the Northern California Championships at Lodi’s Woodbridge Golf Club.
Griggs, a sophomore, is The Bee’s All-District Boys Golfer of the Year.
“He’s two different guys,” East Union coach Dennis Wells said. "During practice rounds, he’s out there playing around a little bit. When he gets to a tournament, though, he turns it on. That’s the sign of great player. That right there — they turn it on."
In the Masters Tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park, a birdie on the 12th hole propelled the dynamo down the back stretch. He also birdied the dangerous par-4 18th, hitting 2-iron off the tee then putting his approach with a wedge close.
“At the beginning of the season, we were hoping he would get there,” Wells said of the regional tournament. “I wouldn’t say he’s overachieved. Where he is now is where we thought he would be."
Griggs earned medalist honors at the VOL Championships at the Diablo Grande in Patterson, securing the MVP award. He shot a 2-over 74, holding off a talented field that included an Oakdale quintet: Ryan Meyer, Max Moore, Calvin Reed, Tristan Jaramillo and David Myrtkis.
Griggs, who has committed to UCLA, was destined for the limelight. As an eighth grader, he qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship National Finals at Augusta National, home of the Masters.
“He’s played in so many junior tournaments, he’s accustomed to this stuff,” Wells said. “He’s so experienced, and I think that’s really helping him.
Griggs File
Favorite App: Instagram
Favorite Show: The Office
Favorite Music: Old Rock and Roll, Rap
Summer plans: Playing a lot of golf, time on the lake
If I could have dinner with one person, who would it be? Tiger Woods
Favorite golf: Justin Thomas
