All-District Track and Field: Hilmar freshman rose above the rest

Mikela Labno has done so much in her high school athletic career, it's hard to believe she's just getting started.
The Hilmar High School freshman had a first year to remember, helping the Yellowjackets win a Sac-Joaquin Section championship in volleyball, advancing to the section playoffs in basketball, and then culminating the track and field season with a trip to the state championships.
For winning the Trans-Valley League high jump, taking sixth in the section Masters meet, and then finishing 17th at the CIF State Meet, Labno has been named the The Bee’s All-District Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I was hoping to go pretty far but not this far,” the soft-spoken Labno, 15, said. “I was blessed.”
Being at the state track and field championships with some of California's elite high school athletes was a unique experience for a freshman.
“It's just super exciting,” Labno said. “I was so honored to be there. I thought it was a great opportunity, and it was. There were a lot of great athletes there.”
Labno cleared 5 feet, 3 inches on her second attempt at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
She came up short in all three attempts at 5-5, which is an inch higher than her personal record of 5-4.
Labno is 6-feet tall, with (obviously) great leaping ability.
As an outside hitter, she contributed to Hilmar's run into the section Division IV championship, where the Yellowjackets swept Bret Harte. The Yellowjackets had lost in the title match the previous four years.
Labno then played center on the Hilmar girls basketball team, helping the Yellowjackets to a 16-11 record and into the postseason.
During the track and field season, Labno ran the 400, the 4 x 400 relay (with her team advancing to sections), the 300 hurdles, and competed in high jump.
She's been high jumping for three years, she said.
Her highlight of the track and field season?
“Seeing coach (Clement) Labrouche after I cleared 5-4 (in the high jump),” Labno said. “He was just overwhelmed ... he was just excited.”
MIKELA LABNO FILE
Favorite App: Snapchat
Favorite Show: The Office
Favorite Music: Today's Top Hits on Pandora
Summer plans: Volleyball, basketball, and track
If I could have dinner with one person, who would it be? American beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor
