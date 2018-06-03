All-District tennis: Modesto’s McCaig rises above the rest in the Sac-Joaquin Section

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting The Bee’s spring All-District athletes.
For the second time in three years, Modesto High tennis player Coby McCaig is The Bee’s All-District Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
McCaig netted Modesto Metro Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section singles championships in dominating fashion, becoming the first Stanislaus District boys player in nearly 20 years to win multiple section singles titles.
The last to do it was Beyer’s Paul Dilloway, who won three consecutive D-I titles from 1997-99.
Only a junior, McCaig didn’t lose a set in the postseason and punctuated his run with a straight-sets victory over Folsom sophomore Sean Barstow in the Division I final, 6-2 and 6-4.
It was sweet revenge for McCaig, who lost to another Folsom star — Chethan Swanson, now a freshman at UC Davis — in last year’s D-I final.
"This is his third year in a row that he made it to the championship match at sections. That alone is something very players and coaches get to experience," Modesto coach Scott Mitchell said. "The win this year just makes it that much better."
McCaig is the eighth player in section history with multiple singles titles.
He built his postseason momentum by blitzing Modesto Metro Conference opponents. He hasn’t lost an MMC match in two years, and for the second year in a row, made quick work of Enochs’ Brian Pham in the league singles final. McCaig, who is being recruited by Fresno State, UC Davis and the University of San Diego, needed less than 40 minutes to dispatch Pham, 6-0 and 6-0.
In four MMC tournament matches, McCaig yielded just one game. Even more impressive: In 20 matches, all victories, McCaig lost only 16 games.
"I talked to a few of the other coaches at the section tournament and they all basically said that Coby does things on the court that no other players in the section do and that they encourage their players to learn from that," Mitchell said. "Coby is already the most decorated tennis player in the history of Modesto High and that puts him in rare company at the school among all athletes."
Favorite App: Snapchat or Twitter
Favorite Show: Sports, ESPN
Favorite Music: Hip-hop, rap
Summer plans: Visit some future college campuses, play tennis
Favorite tennis player: Juan Martín del Potro
