Local Digest: Modesto area's top prep baseball players converge at Stanislaus State

The top high school baseball players in Stanislaus County will get together for one final time next Saturday in Turlock.
Fresh off their Sac-Joaquin Section title, four players from Beyer, including T.J. Wheeler and Ben Polack, will lead the Gold team against the Blue at the 29th annual Modesto Sunrise Rotary High School All-Star Baseball Classic next Saturday at Stanislaus State.
Pregame ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
Representing the Gold Team are players from Beyer, Hughson, Waterford, Turlock, Gregori, Oakdale, Turlock Christian, Patterson and Johansen.
The Blue Team is represented by players from Modesto High, Big Valley Christian, Riverbank, Modesto Christian, Central Valley, Enochs, Pitman, Orestimba, Downey and Central Catholic.
Here are the rosters as of Saturday provided by Sunrise Rotary:
Gold: Beyer — Derek Gonzales, Brady Cardozo, Wheeler, Polack. Gregori — Colton MacCaughtry, Nick Urrutia, Branden Pasion. Johansen — Elijah Knight. Turlock — Dallin Tilby, Justin Hines, Mason King. Oakdale — Dylan Wright, Alex Daoud, Max Moore. Ceres — Brock DeWitt, Adrian Magdaleno. Patterson — Eric Cashen, Ronin Taylor. Hughson — Wyat Kee, Andruw Mendes. Turlock Christian — Jakob Skinner; Waterford — Michael Vivo Jr., Alvaro Perez. Coaches: Mike Vivo, Waterford; Charley Garza, Hughson.
Blue: Modesto — Tyler Shafer, Carlos Castillo, RJ Soria, Evan Klump. Enochs — Jacob Bower, Same Hale. Downey — Connor Trester, Zac Cooper. Pitman — Brett Hagen, Tyler Stout, Joey Romeo. Central Catholic — Orlando Leon, Miguel Olivo, Alex Escobar, Joey Mundt. Modesto Christian — Cody Brockman, Garcia Marquez. Big Valley Christian — J.T. Thompson, Tyler Meyer. Riverbank — Carlos Villapudua, Nikolas Mayfield. Central Valley — Alex Solis. Orestimba — Jacob Dominguez, Javen Rocha. Coaches — Darryl Galloway, Modesto; Justin Schwitters, Downey.
STATE CUP SOCCER — The Ajax United 03G Green soccer team fell Saturday in the NorCal State Cup Under-15 Girls Final 1-0 to Central California Soccer Alliance at Cosumnes River College. After a scoreless first half, CCSA scored off a deflection off a corner kick in the 47th minute. “It was a tough loss against a team we beat 3-0 (earlier this season),” coach Josh Handley said. “We just couldn’t get the pieces together today. But, we’re very happy with the season. We had a positive run. There are a lot of girls getting good looks from colleges. We’re playing at a very high level.” In another State Cup final at Cosumnes, the Under-15 boys Ceres Earthquakes FC lost 6-4 to Central Valley Leon.
