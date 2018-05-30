Jaguars sweep top MMC softball awards; Gregori, Ripon swimmers shine at State

The Gregori softball team was hoping to cap a great season with a blue Sac-Joaquin Section championship banner.
While the Jaguars fell short of that goal, it didn't stop them from being noticed.
Pitcher Maikyla Nelson and coach Kassey Govea were honored for their roles in leading Gregori to the Modesto Metro Conference title.
Nelson was named most valuable player and Govea the coach of the year.
In addition, Hannah Hoffman and Aaliyah Swan of the Jaguars also were named to the first team.
Here are other MMC honorees:
First Team: Tru Virchis, Beyer; Sheridan Gulley, Davis; Grace Christian, Downey; Raquel Chaidez, Enochs; Morgan Leonard, Enochs; Victoria Ochoa, Enochs; Bianca Benitez, Enochs; Hollee Travo, Modesto; Hoffman and Swan.
Second team: Jana Fontana, Beyer; Mariah Davis, Davis; Jenaya Vasquez Aguirre, Downey; Liz Volfi, Downey; Kara Pittel, Enochs; Kylie Cox, Gregori; Josephine Espinoza, Gregori; Marissa Wood, Johansen; Natalie Linker, Modesto.
Honorable mention: Jessica Castro, Beyer; Sharionna Gray, Davis; Samantha Smedshammer, Downey; Angelica Bernal, Enochs; Cheyenne Juarez, Gregori; Lea Vaa, Johansen; Dashanae Parker, Modesto.
CIF STATE SWIMMING MEET — Gregori High School's Andrew Britton received automatic All-American status in one event and teamed with three other classmates to duplicate that feat at the CIF State Swim Meet in Clovis.
The senior was second in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 54.49 seconds. Ben Dillard of Oak Ridge won the event in a State Meet record time of 53.96.
Britton's time was easily under the 56-second qualifying standard for All-American status.
In the 200-yard medley, the Jaguars, led by Corben Wong, Britton, Aidan Wong and Sean Gutowski finished in 1 minute, 33.26 seconds, just under 2 seconds behind the winning team from Oak Ridge.
The automatic All-American qualifying standard in that event was 1:33.53. Britton also finished 13th in the 200-yard individual medley relay in 1:52.99.
Another Modesto-area swimmer had a big day. Ripon High's Ty Wells finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 57.14, which affords him consideration for All-American status. He also finished 16th in the 100 butterfly in 50.52.
The Gregori boys (49 points) finished 16th out of 75 teams and was the third-highest finishing boys team from the Sac-Joaquin Section. Oak Ridge (150) finished second behind champion Northwood (157) of Irvine. Jesuit was ninth (76).
NEWS AND NOTES — Pitman High basketball player Michael Anderson Tweeted out that he'll be playing basketball and attending Stanislaus State ... The Modesto-based Ajax United 03G Green girls team will play for the Under-15 NorCal State Cup title against Central California Soccer Alliance on Saturday at Cosumnes College. They've won four straight games to get to this point, including a 5-1 semifinal victory over Atletico Santa Rosa Valencia.
