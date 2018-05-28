Ripon Christian rallies with 4 in 6th for title; Big Valley falls short

SHARE COPY LINK Ripon Christian players Jadon Vander Molen and Willem Hoekstra and coach John de Visser talk about their team's come-from-behind 8-7 victory over Bradshaw Christiani in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title game on Monday, May 28, 2018. Brian Clark

Ripon Christian players Jadon Vander Molen and Willem Hoekstra and coach John de Visser talk about their team's come-from-behind 8-7 victory over Bradshaw Christiani in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title game on Monday, May 28, 2018. Brian Clark