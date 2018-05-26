Turlock high athletes break State Meet dry spell; Stanislaus State coach steps down

For the first time since 2004, the Turlock High track and field team is sending athletes to the CIF State Meet.
Silas Fredeen in the pole vault and the Bulldogs' 400-meter relay team were among a handful of athletes from the Modesto area to reach the 100th annual meet next weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Also qualifying were shot-putters Jorge Barajas of Oakdale and Whitney Barnes of Pitman and high jumper Mikela Labno of Hilmar.
Fredeen finished fourth but hit the State Meet qualifying standard of 14 feet, 9 inches on his second attempt at that height. Sondre Guttormsen Davis Sr. won the event in 17-7.
The Turlock sprinting quartet of Colton Cummings, Sammy Wilson, Antonio Ruiz and Bryce Souza narrowly missed winning the title, falling by 0.25 seconds to winner St. Mary's. The runner-up Bulldogs foursome finished in 42.15.
The last Turlock High athletes to reach the State Meet were Carlos Souza and Antonia Bethel, both in the intermediate hurdles.
Pitman's Barnes came within 11 inches of a winning toss, finishing third at 40-8 on her second attempt. Melissa Toilolo of West won in 41-7
Labno qualified with a high jump of 5-4, finishing fifth but matching the state qualifying mark. She missed on her three attempts at 5-6.
Barajas, meanwhile, posted a shot put distance of 51-7 on his third attempt to finish third.
Gregori's Santiago Ruiz narrowly missed qualifying in the 3,200. He finished fifth in 9 minutes, 26.48 seconds, 95 seconds behind the third-place finisher.
Patterson high jumper Favour Nnaji went 6 feet, but missed on three chances at 6-2 that might have qualified him for third place and a spot.
STANISLAUS COACH STEPS DOWN — Larry Reynolds, co-head basketball coach at Stanislaus State, retired earlier this month.
He came to Turlock in June 2009, and led the Warriors to a California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament title and an NCAA West Region championship game in 2013-14.
Co-head coach Paul Trevor will take over the program, according to Athletic Director Terry Donovan.
Reynolds finished with a 120-129 career record in Turlock.
His biggest season came in 2013-14, when he guided the Warriors to a 23-9 record. Stanislaus swept through the CCAA Tournament and won two overtime games in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the regional final to Chico State 81-80.
After two down seasons — where Stanislaus combined to go 14-38 — Reynolds' team last year finished 17-12, ending the season with a loss in the opening round of the CCAA tournament.
WARRIOR HONORED — Former Stanislaus State pole vaulter Chaunte Mitchell, the first woman to win back-to-back NCAA Division II outdoor titles in her event, was enshrined in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Hall of Fame. She was honored at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in North Carolina. She won her titles in 2004 and 2005. She joins Warrior athletes Carrie Luis and Geoff Bradshaw — and former coach and administrator Kim Duyst — as the only Warriors in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches hall. In 2015, she was inducted into the Stanislaus State Athletics Hall of Fame.
