Co-champion Mountain House and TVL's youth dominate league's baseball honor roll.

To the victor go the spoils.
Well, sort of.
In the Trans-Valley League, Mountain House and Escalon finished in a tie for the league championship at 10-2 and split their season series.
However, it was the Mustangs — not the Cougars — that dominated the postseason awards.
Mountain House received the MVP, senior Julian Sainz, and a league-high five first-team selections: seniors Anthony Wiley, Hunter Perugi and Layne Richardson, and juniors Elias Escobar and Andres DeLeon.
Escalon was shut out of the major individual awards, but received four first-team picks: seniors Parker Cosby and Zach Abraham and Paul Ayala, and junior Cole Gilbert.
The Cougars played Capital Christian Tuesday afternoon in an elimination game in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament at McAuliffe Ballpark, near Sacramento State.
First pitch was at 4.
Sainz, who is 7-2 on the season with a 1.02 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 55 innings, was joined on the podium by a pair of rising stars and an experienced backstop.
Hilmar sophomore Treven Crowley was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after hitting .566 with 42 hits, 32 runs and 16 RBI. Crowley was joined on the all-league honor roll by teammates Tristan Crowley and Tyler Amarant, both seniors. The Yellowjackets finished 4-8 in league.
Catcher Carlos Villapudua of Riverbank was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Villapudua was the silver lining in a rough season for the Bruins, who won just three league games and finished 9-14-1 overall. Villapudua had a .969 fielding percentage and controlled the base paths, throwing out 44.1 percent of all stolen base attempts.
Riverbank's Nikolas Mayfield was selected to the all-league team.
Modesto Christian sophomore Jovon Watkins and coach Mark Butler rounded out the major individual award winners. Butler is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Crusaders (17-11) to a 6-6 finish and an upset victory of Escalon, forcing the title share.
Watkins is the Most Outstanding Pitcher after going 3-1 in league with two complete games. He struck out 27 batters in 27 innings.
The Crusaders received two other first-team picks: junior Cody Brockman and freshman Cameron Butler.
That youth has served Modesto Christian well. Like Escalon, the Crusaders will play in a Division VI elimination game on Tuesday at 4 at McAuliffe Ballpark.
Ripon received three all-league selections, including senior Eric Jacquez, senior Donald Cooksey and sophomore Brandon Rainer. Hughson's Jeremiah Langan rounded out the all-league team.
Those receiving an honorable mention were: Calvin Press, Garcia Marquez, Ben Laffoon and Dillon Johnson of Modesto Christian; Christian Fernandez and Ivan Vega of Riverbank; Jacob Vales of Mountain House; Trent Crowley of Hilmar; Jacob Gahm and Jake Komatsu of Ripon; Derek Avila and Joe Runyan of Hughson; and Estephan Salcedo, Lucca Dutra, Nash Satnat, Max Nicholas and Anthony LaRossa of Escalon.
