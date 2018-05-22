Prep notebook: Sierra, Calaveras to meet in Division IV softball final, again

The Sierra High softball program seeks its fifth Sac-Joaquin Section banner in eight seasons on Wednesday at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton.
The No. 2 Timberwolves (18-4) face top-seeded Calaveras (25-4) for the second straight season in the Division IV final, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. In a double elimination tournament, Calaveras, the Mother Lode League champion, must defeat Sierra twice to deny the Timberwolves their slice of history.
The if-necessary game would immediately follow. The approximate game time is 7:15.
Both teams qualified for the final by beating No. 4 Rosemont on Monday evening.
The Timberwolves edged Rosemont in Monday's winner's bracket semifinal, 2-1, and then Calaveras completed the all-Stanislaus District final with a 7-6 victory over Rosemont in an elimination game.
Calaveras won two games on Monday, also eliminating Kimball with a 10-3 win.
Sierra, the Valley Oak League's co-champion, can clinch its second straight section banner and fifth overall with a win.
Calaveras needs to beat Sierra twice to win its first section title in 23 years.
Powered by Nebraska-bound pitcher Lindsey Walljasper, Sierra overcame baserunning blunders to win its fourth one-run game of the season. Leadoff hitter Mia Guevara started the scoring for the Timberwolves, racing home on a squeeze bunt by Callie Crain in the first inning.
Elizabeth Kehle (double) tacked on a run in the second, giving Walljasper plenty of run support. The fourth-year varsity ace struck out 12, working around six hits and one earned run.
Sierra defeated Calaveras in last spring's D-IV section final, 7-1.
NorCal Golf
In Lodi, East Union sophomore Tyler Griggs fired a 7-over 78 at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club and did not advance at the NSGA/CIF Boys Northern California Championships.
Griggs, who has committed verbally to UCLA, was the only Stanislaus District golfer to advance to the regional.
Daniel Kim of Archbishop Mitty and Bryce Kvich of Del Campo shared medalist honors, carding dueling 2-under 69s.
