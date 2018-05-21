Prep notebook: Escalon repeats as section softball champ, and all-league honor rolls.

The Escalon High softball team celebrated its second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title over the weekend.
The top-seeded Cougars defeated Trans-Valley League foe Hilmar for the second time in four days, clinching the blue banner with a 6-0 victory at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton.
The TVL champions allowed just eight runs in four postseason games and book-ended its title run with shutouts — a 4-0 victory over Waterford in the first round and Saturday’s dominance of Hilmar.
The Cougars were led all season by senior Chardae Hoskins, who hit .543 and led the team in hits (44), runs (25), doubles (10) and triples (four). She was also 10-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. Going into Saturday’s final, Hoskins had struck out 11 or more batters in five of her last six starts, including four straight.
Escalon softball now has four section titles, tied with Sierra and Orestimba for fifth-most in the Stanislaus District. The Cougars also won Division V titles in 2009 and 2010.
Le Grand and Mariposa have the most section titles in district history with six apiece. Oakdale and Hughson have hung five banners.
WAC baseball awards
Los Banos junior Trent Mallonee has been named the Western Athletic Conference’s baseball MVP, topping off a banner season for the Tigers.
Los Banos roared to the WAC title, winning nine of its 10 games, according to MaxPreps. The Tigers advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III tournament and won 18 games for the third time in five seasons under Patrick Fuentes, the conference’s Coach of the Year.
The Tigers’ Kody Cardoza is the WAC’s Pitcher of the Year, while Livingston catcher Maddox Bullengor is the Offensive Player of the Year.
The all-conference first team includes: Los Banos pitcher Sebastian Luna; Los Banos catcher Chase Wilson; Patterson first baseman Ronin Taylor; Ceres second baseman Brock DeWitt; Pacheco shortstop Aric Barton; Pacheco third baseman Sebastian Bojorquez; Pacheco outfielder Shane Barton; Los Banos outfielder Tre Augustine; Livingston outfielder Sergio Torres; Livingston utility player Cesar Avila; and Central Valley utility player Alex Solis.
The all-conference second team includes: Livingston pitcher Cooper Winton; Ceres catcher Josh Pernetti; Los Banos first baseman Jack Aragona; Los Banos second baseman Kaleb Gabriel; Livingston third baseman Julian Perez; Los Banos outfielder Vince Alvarez; Pacheco outfielder Alex Martinez; Patterson outfielder Eric Cashen; Pacheco pitcher Eddie Jacquez; Pacheco second baseman Antonio Gonzalez; Los Banos outfielder Landon Ramos; Patterson outfielder Jaime Chavez.
VOL volleyball awards
Kylan Chandler of the Manteca High vollyeball team is the Valley Oak League's Most Valuable Player, while Lathrop's Tyler Riggleman has been named the Most Outstanding Player.
East Union anchors the first team with a league-high three selections. The Lancers' trio of Agustin and Jonathan Castaneda and Parmbir Khattra were joined by Manteca's Jonathan and Joseph Borres, Lathrop's Gabriel Gutierrez, Sierra's Cyrus Hunter, Weston Ranch's Armando Mendoza, and Kimball's Sukh Singh.
The second-team honorees are: Lathrop's Mark Fabian, Weston Ranch's Josh Ico, Sierra's Carson Hibbs and Lance Vann, Kimball's Mohammed Khan, Oliver Sanchez and Nico Noguez, Manteca's Cameron Reis, and East Union's Grant Silva.
Those earning an honorable mention are: Weston Ranch's Maikhel Bayot, Manteca's Kyle Bolding and Kyle Reis, Kimball's Shane Boulom, East Union's Emanuel Knight, Sierra's Philip Medina, and Lathrop's Eric Ponce.
