Roundup: Britton to defend state swim title; Wells first four-time State qualifer

Andrew Britton and Ty Wells will return to the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships in Clovis this weekend, but neither will be favored to win gold in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Britton is the defending state champion in the event, but the Gregor High senior is seeded third after finishing second at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet.
Despite missing two months with a torn ligament in his knee, the Utah-bound Britton qualified with a time of 54.82 seconds, a fraction of a second behind Oak Ridge sophomore Ben Dillard, the top seed in Clovis.
The fourth annual CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held May 18-19 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.
Wells is seeded 10th in the 100 breaststroke after clocking a 56.20 at sections. The Ripon High senior was fourth in the event at State last spring.
Bound for Arizona in the fall, Wells became the first swimmer Stanislaus District history to qualify for State four times. He’ll compete in two events, adding the 100 butterfly. He is seeded 20th with a qualifying mark of 49.87.
Britton, a longtime friend and Ripon Aquatics teammate, will also swim the 200 individual medley. He qualified 23rd with a 1:52.03.
Reigning All-District Girls Swimmer of the Year Malia Fernandez clinched a second straight State appearance. She is seeded 12th in the 50 freestyle with a 23.46.
Sonora sends two to State. Noelle Fimbres is 13th in the 500 freestyle after clocking a 4:58.47 at sections. She’ll be joined by teammate Bianco Preciado, who is 19th with a 55.82 in the 100 butterfly.
Atwater’s Conor Norton clocked a state consideration time of 46.86 in the 100 freestyle.
Boys golf
East Union golfer Tyler Griggs will carry the flag for the Stanislaus District at the CIF Northern California Championships.
Griggs qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament as an individual and tied for the second-lowest round on another blustery day at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. He is the only Stanislaus District golfer to advance to the regional tournament.
Griggs shot a 72 in the wind, one stroke back of medalist Griffin Long of Davis of Yolo. Long was the medalist with a 71, anchoring the Blue Devils’ team title. Collectively, Davis totaled 392 shots, edging Vista del Lago (401) and Granite Bay (404).
All three schools and four individuals not on a team advanced to the Northern California Championships, which will be played Monday, May 21, at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club in Lodi. The individuals joining Griggs are: Trey Davis of River Valley (72); Justin Gums of Lodi (73); and Bryce Kvick of Del Campo (74).
The CIF State Championship is May 30 at the Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach.
Griggs is the first East Union boys golfer to qualify for the regional tournament since Will Brink in 2013. Turlock finished with 437 strokes. The Bulldogs were paced by Preston Magina’s 78 and Connor Old’s 82. Escalon fired a 488. Nathan Zarkozy (89), Nolan Rockwell (93) and Steve Gately (94) were the only Cougars to score under 100.
Other individuals scores included: El Capitan’s Chris Giardina (80); Gregori’s K.J. Dieker 77; Buhach Colony’s Justin Pasley (85); Oakdale’s Ryan Meyer (81); Ceres’ Gary Condit (79); Hughson’s Chase Shears (94); Ripon Christian’s Danton Indelicato (94); and Big Valley Christian’s Alec Butler (81).
Boys volleyball
Fifth-seeded Golden Valley travels to No. 1 El Camino Tuesday for a Division II semifinal match. The winner will play either No. 3 Placer or No. 7 Del Oro in Saturday’s final at Whitney High School.
In Division III, No. 4 Livingston also faces a top seed in a Tuesday semifinal — No. 1 El Dorado. The Wolves advanced with a 3-0 victory over Stone Ridge Christian. The D-III final will also be played at Whitney High.
Comments