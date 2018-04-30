Seven boys basketball players named to a Cal-Hi all-state team. Who was selected?

Central Catholic High's Joshua Hamilton has been named to the Cal-Hi Sports Division III first team after guiding the Raiders to their third consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section championship.
Hamilton was named the Valley Oak League's Most Valuable Player after averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
The 6-foot-2 guard is a four-year member of the Central Catholic varsity basketball team.
Hamilto, who will continue his basketball career at Chico State, was one of six Stanislaus District players to land on the boys' state honor roll.
All-District Player of the Year Junior Ballard of Modesto Christian was named to Cal-Hi Sports' Open Division/Division I second team and the All-State Elite third team.
In his first and only season at Modesto Christian, Ballard averaged a team-high 16.4 points and knocked down one of the biggest shots in program history.
In the final seconds of a Division I final with Sheldon at the University of the Pacific, Ballard, bound for Cal Poly in the fall, connected on a 35-foot 3-pointer, securing the Crusaders' fourth D-I title.
Ballard also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while guarding the opposing team's top player in the postseason. Ballard locked up Bellarmine Prep's Jake Wojcik, an Elite second-team selection, and Sheldon's Dale Currie, an Elite first-team honoree.
Modesto Christian had three other starters receive all-state honors, including: senior guard Tyler Williams, who was named to the Open Division/Division I fourth team; junior guard Dathan Satchell, an All-Underclassmen Junior second-team pick; and sophomore guard Michael Pearson, a All-Underclassmen Sophomore first-team selection.
Hughson's Will Fiveash, one of the district's top scorers, landed on the Division IV first team, while Argonaut's Adison Cramer was named to the Division V first team.
All six players -- Hamilton, Ballard, Williams, Satchell, Pearson, Fiveash and Cramer -- were named to The Bee's All-District large- and small-school boys basketball teams.
Comments