High School Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school and local sports results

April 25, 2018 08:14 PM

Local

Volleyball

High School

CCAA/Late Tuesday

Millenium 3, Big Valley 1

(25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24)

Big Valley – Kills: Rylee Carlson 7, Assists: Kyler Wampler 8, Digs: Izaiha Homa 19, Carlson 19, Aces: Colby Landers 4, Blocks: Wampler 2

Millenium – no stats reported

Baseball

High School

Central California Conference

Turlock 6, El Capitan 3

Turlock

003

000

0

3

7

3

El Capitan

100

032

x

6

7

3

Dallin Tilby and Cole Carrigg; Anthony Perez and Brenden Kemps. WP – Dallin. LP – Anthony Perez.

Turlock (15-3, 4-1 CCC) – Mason King 2-3, 2B; Kayleb Becerra 1-3, RBI; Justin Hines 1-3, RBI; Alden Norquist 1-2, RBI; Case Pacheco 1-3, Cole Carrigg 1-3

El Capitan (13-8, 4-3) – Julian Natividad 2-4, 2B; Zach Pilkington 2-4; Chase Minor 2-3; Brenden Kemps 1-3, 2 RBI

JV: Turlock won

CCAA/Late Tuesday

Turlock Chr. 3, Big Valley Chr. 2

BV

010

100

0

2

3

5

TC

000

030

x

3

2

0

Meyer and Franks; H. Skinner, Bloomenkamp (6) and J. Skinner. WP – H. Skinner. LP – Meyer.

BV – Sheg 1-3, 2B; Meyer 1-2; Grabowski 1-3

TC – Leonesto 1-3; Skinner 1-3

Golf

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 196, Johansen Forfeit

Gregori (11-0) – K.J. Dieker 33, Adam Williams 38, Joshua Imatong 39, Michael Doll 43, Cameron De Ruosi 43

Johansen – Collin Taylor 43, Daniel Rodriguez 51, Jon Phommalihn 61

Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight – 1. Pearl Cooper 65, 2. Phyllis McManus 72

Second Flight – 1. Elma Savage 69, 2. Marilyn McRitchie 73

Third Flight – 1. Maria Arevalo 64, 2. Shirley Keyser 64

