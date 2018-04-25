Wednesday’s Modesto area high school and local sports results

Local
Volleyball
High School
CCAA/Late Tuesday
Millenium 3, Big Valley 1
(25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24)
Big Valley – Kills: Rylee Carlson 7, Assists: Kyler Wampler 8, Digs: Izaiha Homa 19, Carlson 19, Aces: Colby Landers 4, Blocks: Wampler 2
Millenium – no stats reported
Baseball
High School
Central California Conference
Turlock 6, El Capitan 3
Turlock
003
000
0
—
3
7
3
El Capitan
100
032
x
—
6
7
3
Dallin Tilby and Cole Carrigg; Anthony Perez and Brenden Kemps. WP – Dallin. LP – Anthony Perez.
Turlock (15-3, 4-1 CCC) – Mason King 2-3, 2B; Kayleb Becerra 1-3, RBI; Justin Hines 1-3, RBI; Alden Norquist 1-2, RBI; Case Pacheco 1-3, Cole Carrigg 1-3
El Capitan (13-8, 4-3) – Julian Natividad 2-4, 2B; Zach Pilkington 2-4; Chase Minor 2-3; Brenden Kemps 1-3, 2 RBI
JV: Turlock won
CCAA/Late Tuesday
Turlock Chr. 3, Big Valley Chr. 2
BV
010
100
0
—
2
3
5
TC
000
030
x
—
3
2
0
Meyer and Franks; H. Skinner, Bloomenkamp (6) and J. Skinner. WP – H. Skinner. LP – Meyer.
BV – Sheg 1-3, 2B; Meyer 1-2; Grabowski 1-3
TC – Leonesto 1-3; Skinner 1-3
Golf
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 196, Johansen Forfeit
Gregori (11-0) – K.J. Dieker 33, Adam Williams 38, Joshua Imatong 39, Michael Doll 43, Cameron De Ruosi 43
Johansen – Collin Taylor 43, Daniel Rodriguez 51, Jon Phommalihn 61
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight – 1. Pearl Cooper 65, 2. Phyllis McManus 72
Second Flight – 1. Elma Savage 69, 2. Marilyn McRitchie 73
Third Flight – 1. Maria Arevalo 64, 2. Shirley Keyser 64
Comments