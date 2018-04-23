By sweeping Gregori, MoHi baseball in position to do something it hasn't done since 2000.

This time last spring, the Modesto High baseball team entered the final two weeks of the regular season optimistic about its chances of ending a 16-year playoff drought
Well, 16 turned 17, as Downey leapfrogged Modesto in the final six games of Modesto Metro Conference play, snagging the conference's third and final berth.
The surging Knights overcame a 1-10 start and spoiled a record-setting season for Daryl Galloway's Panthers. Modesto won 12 games, the most in the Galloway era, and the Panthers challenged with a young rotation anchored by Carlos Castillo and Tyler Shafer.
Today, Modesto is back in contention, knocking down barriers and setting new standards with the same set of stars. Galloway believes his team, built on experience, balance and a bond forged through struggle, is better equipped to handle the immense pressure of the playoff push.
Castillo (5-2, 1.29 ERA, 58 strikeouts) and Shafer have combined for 11 victories and have held opponents to fewer than two earned runs per game, as Modesto tops the standings following a sweep of Gregori, the defending champion.
"It was euphoric," Galloway said of the sweep. "To see the smiles on their faces, you just can't beat that."
Shafer painted a 100-pitch masterpiece against the Jaguars, striking out eight in a complete-game shutout. He allowed four hits and two walks, but helped his own cause with the game's first run.
Shafer is playing at an MVP level.
He is 6-1 with a 0.76 ERA and four complete games, and he's allowed just four earned runs in 36.2 innings. At the plate, Shafer ranks among the club's leaders in hits (24, first), runs (19, first), average (.381, second), RBI (16, second) and extra-base hits (eight, tied for first).
"We knew Tyler would be something special when he was a freshman," Galloway said of the right-hander, now in his third varsity season. "The thing about Tyler is that he's a fun kid to be around. I don't think I've ever seen the kid in a bad mood. He loves baseball. He lives, eats, and breathes baseball."
Castillo won the series opener, and Trent Prokes and R.J. Berumen homered in Saturday morning's finale as the Panthers swept the defending champions, 8-7.
Prokes drove in three runs, and Berumen was 3 for 5 over the final two games of the series with two triples and four RBIs.
Heading into Monday's opener with Enochs, the Panthers had won 14 of their last 16 games and held a one-game lead on Beyer, idle last week.
It's new ground for the tough-luck Panthers, whose last postseason appearance came in 2000.
Modesto came within a few outs of ending that drought last year, but a grand slam in a come-from-behind victory by the Eagles sent the Panthers on a four-game slide.
Downey passed free-falling Modesto on the final day.
"We've learned from the mistakes we made last year," Galloway said. "They want to work and know what it takes. They're believing in themselves and the process, too.
"All year long we've talked about, 'We need to work hard to make playoffs. We're going to make history.' The kids are believing in it."
Modesto Metro Conference
Team (League, overall)
1. Modesto (11-1, 17-4)
2. Beyer (10-2, 14-7)
3. Gregori (6-5, 9-11)
4. Downey (7-7, 8-14-1)
5. Enochs (6-6, 6-14)
6. Davis (3-9, 5-13)
7. Johansen (1-14, 3-20)
This week
Modesto vs. Enochs
Beyer vs. Davis
Gregori vs. Johansen
Downey, bye
Note: Downey and Gregori still have a rainout game to make up on May 5.
Comments