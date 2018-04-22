Fantazia: MC boys will play the 'best program in the history of high school basketball'

The Modesto Christian High boys basketball team got a sense of how it stacked up against the state's best last season.
The Crusaders climbed as high as No. 4 in Cal-Hi Sports' state poll, captured a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship and advanced to the semifinal round of the CIF Northern California Open Division tournament.
With five regulars back, including three starters, Modesto Christian will get a chance to see where it stands on a national level.
On Sunday, coach Brice Fantazia accepted an invitation to play in Mater Dei's Nike Extravaganza, where it will reportedly face Oak Hill Academy in late February.
"This shows where we're at as a program," Fantazia said. "You get to play against the best program in the history of high school basketball, and I don't even think it's an argument. This shows how far we've come ... from when coach Gary Porter started the program to where we're at now."
Virginia's Oak Hill Academy has been the launching pad for NBA stars Carmelo Anthony (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Rajon Rondo (New Orleans Pelicans), and Michael Beasley (New York Knicks), among others.
With a lethal combination of experience and explosiveness, Fantazia expected there would be national intrigue and tournament invitations, such as the one he accepted from Arizona's Hoophall West in February .
He just never dreamed a match-up like this would materialize. Oak Hill Academy is a nine-time national champion.
"People know we're going to be good next year. We have five kids that are getting Division I attention, so I expected to get some invites," Fantazia said. "But Oak Hill Academy? That takes the cake."
The five Crusaders drawing attention on the recruiting trail are: point guard Michael Pearson, a two-year starter; Dathan Satchell and Aaron Murphy, springy soon-to-be seniors; Earv Knox, one of the region's top pass-first point guards; and Tsotne Tsardsidse, a 6-foot-8 international who can play inside and out.
Pearson and Satchell were All-Stanislaus District large-school selections.
"He's going to take another step," Fantazia said of Pearson, who averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and nearly two steals for the Crusaders (29-4).
Knox and Tsardsidse played limited roles last season. Knox, who is receiving interest from Kansas, sat out the first 30 days of the season after transferring from Luther Burbank High in Sacramento.
Tsardsidse battled injuries, but returned for the Crusaders' postseason run.
Modesto Christian beat Sheldon, the eventual Open Division state runner-up, in the section final at the University of the Pacific, raising its fourth Division I banner.
Fantazia forced his team to take time off following a season-ending 61-58 loss to Bishop O'Dowd in the regional semifinals, but the gym wouldn't stay locked for long.
"The day I allowed them back in the gym, they were in there at 6 a.m., did skill work after school and then lifted," Fantazia added. "They got after it; they're ready to prove what they're capable of."
The Nike Extravaganza will test their mettle.
In February, the showcase featured an intriguing slate, including: Long Beach Poly versus Sierra Canyon, the eventual Open Division state champion; Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas versus L.A. Fairfax; and host Mater Dei against Chino Hills, a Division I state champion.
Now, Modesto Christian, the section's most decorated program, gets to add its name to the star-studded list.
"We've played a lot of great programs and big time games, but this will be up there because of the history Oak Hill has," Fantazia said. "It's not a game we're going into conceding a loss. We want to compete and really see what type of program we are."
