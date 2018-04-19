Gregori sending 18 athletes to college programs across the country. Who is going where?

In between bites of pizza, state champion swimmer Andrew Britton described a synergy among athletes at Gregori High, using a greasy fingertip to point out his best friend and chief motivator, golfer Kenneth Dieker.
These BFFs have blazed their own path, earning college scholarships in separate disciplines and time zones, yet Britton and Dieker realize their stories would be incomplete without one another.
Britton is headed to the University of Utah on a swimming scholarship, while Dieker will tee it up at Middlebury College in Vermont.
"I'm best friends with a golfer and that's something you don't hear everyday," said Britton, the reigning CIF State champion in the 100-yard breaststroke. "When he's golfing or I'm swimming, we're constantly asking each other how we're doing. Hearing that 'Oh, Gregori won a section title in golf.' Well, now I want to win a section title in swimming.
"It's about constantly pushing each other, but also being there for one another if you don't have a good race or a good match. It raises the bar with everything, in terms of grades, athletics and goals. You're always striving to be better."
Britton and Dieker were just two of 18 senior student-athletes honored by principal Derek Pendley and athletic director Jim Davis on Thursday during a luncheon in the school library. The luncheon celebrated the student-athletes' commitments to two- and four-year universities.
"We're not worried about who is a Division-I athlete," Davis said. "We want to recognize them all."
Just how large was this signing class? For the parents in the crowd, Davis put it in terms they could easily understand: He used the grocery bill.
The school purchased 10 pizzas, a pallet of water and Gatorade, and enough chocolate chip cookies to bankroll a bakery. Davis said it's a bill he gladly pays each year, and will continue to pay as long as he's the athletic director.
"It is a grind to put themselves into the position they've put themselves in," said Davis, who speaks from experience. He was a baseball player who cut his teeth in community college and later earned a scholarship at a four-year university.
"It's a ton of work, a ton of hours. It's not just going to class. It's showing up at 6 a.m. workouts. Showing up in the summer. It's about doing stuff when your friends are out having fun and going to the movies. Instead, you're taking hacks, throwing a football, hitting a softball, playing soccer, basketball or whatever. It is a grind."
That the school recognizes the sacrifice and commitment of its student-athletes is a blessing, said volleyball player Alyssa Bartlett, a setter headed to Saint Martin's University in Washington.
She said the camaraderie among the athletes in her class has created a culture and sense of community centered around excellence. In short order, Gregori has become a home of champions.
In the last two years, the school has won Modesto Metro Conference titles in football, softball, baseball, volleyball, track and field, water polo, golf and tennis.
"For a longtime, we've had really good athletics," Bartlett said, "but this year, I feel like it has been really exceptional. Almost every sport won an MMC.
"Even just looking at the athletes sitting up there with me, we're all super good friends. I know every single one of them. It says a lot about the community here at Gregori."
Sixteen gathered in the library for the luncheon, posing for pictures before breaking out into clusters with their friends, families and coaches.
The 18 who had their names read by Davis at the start of the ceremony were, in alphabetical order: Bobby Avina, football (Arizona State); Bartlett and Britton; Yaritza Camacho, volleyball, Modesto Junior College; Dieker; Shelby Grover, volleyball, UC Santa Cruz; Emily Joseph, volleyball, Hawaii Pacific University; Tiana Lancaster, softball, UNLV; Rosa Leguria, softball, Dominican University (California); Colton MacCaughtry, baseball, Masters University; Zoe McKenzie, soccer, Mills College; Branden Pasion, baseball, Modesto Junior College or Linfield College (Oregon); Matthew Rhodes, baseball, Sonoma State; Gabe Sanchez, football, Brown University; Aaliyah Swan, softball, Cal State Northridge; Samantha Tognotti, softball, Southwestern Oregon Community College; Nick Urrutia, baseball, Cabrillo College; Lauren Vieira, volleyball, Dakota State University.
"We're excited to see them play at the next level and continue to represent Gregori, even though they're moving onto bigger and better things," said Pendley, the school's first-year principal.
Davis made sure to thank the parents for their support. In many cases, it was the parents who spearheaded the recruitment and helped keep their student-athlete on schedule for this opportunity.
Bartlett credited her father and coach, John Bartlett, also Riverbank High's athletic director, for making contact with college coaches.
"It's been my experience that the quality and character of the young men and women here is a reflection of the parents," Davis said. "You guys have done a wonderful job with your kids. It's something to be extremely proud of."
