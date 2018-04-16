Stanislaus District swimmers gear up for postseason at Southern Section Swim Meet

The Ripon High girls swim team was the convincing winner at Saturday’s Southern Section Swim Meet at Johansen High.
Mallory Brubaker won two events and the Indians set the pace in two of three relay events to distance themselves from Turlock and Merced in the final standings.
Ripon accrued 412 points, well ahead of its large-school counterparts from the Central California Conference.
A distance specialist, Brubaker touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:00.70) and 500 freestyle (5:19.73).
Merced’s Sophia Hart and Turlock’s Sierra Yandell also won multiple events. Hart notched top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:29.16) and 100 backstroke (1:05.93), while Yandell was first in the 100 freestyle (56.69) and 50 freestyle (25.43).
Other event winners included: Emily Trejo of Merced, 100 breaststroke (1:12.11); Bailey Hamilton of Beyer, 100 butterfly (1:01.03); and Collette Sommerfield of Pitman, diving (210.45).
Ripon won the 200 medley relay (2:00.01), edging Sonora and Turlock, and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.93). Turlock won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.38).
On the boys’ side, Andrew Britton and the Gregori High boys swim team emerged with a narrow victory over Beyer, 277.5-256. Ripon (247) was a close third.
Britton was a double-event winner, along with Ripon’s Ty Wells and Lucas Esenwein.
The reigning CIF State champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, Britton sharped his other tools at the Southern Section Swim Meet. The Gregori High senior won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.96 and the 500 freestyle in 4:49.19.
Wells, Britton's Ripon Aquatic teammate and also one of the state's best in the breaststroke, took top honors in the 100 backstroke (53.47) and 100 butterfly (52.14), while Esenwein dashed to first in the 50 (22.30) and 100 freestyle (49.41) events.
Other event winners included: Michael Tobin of Turlock, 100 breaststroke (1:01.11); Benjamin Berry of Beyer, 200 individual medley (2:11.02); and Logan McIntosh of Merced, diving (298.15).
Gregori won two of three relay events, capturing the 200 medley relay (1:40.83) and the 400 freestyle (3:16.88). Ripon won the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.40).
