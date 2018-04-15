2017-18 All-District Boys Basketball Team
Large School
First team
Joshua Hamilton, senior, Central Catholic: The Valley Oak League’s MVP, Hamilton guided the Raiders to their third straight Sac-Joaquin Section title and a CIF Northern California finals appearance.
Ben Polack, senior, Beyer: A fearless guard and the Modesto Metro Conference’s MVP, Polack averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Patriots, a Division III section finalist.
Tyler Williams, senior, Modesto Christian: Ranked among the team’s leaders in points, rebounds, assists and steals, and closed his career with 113 victories, second-most in program history.
Dathan Satchell, junior, Modesto Christian: After sitting out last season, Satchell asserted himself into a starring role for the Crusaders, averaging 12.6 points per game.
Kwaheri Rue, senior, Patterson: The Western Athletic Conference’s MVP steered the Tigers deep into the postseason, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals.
Second team
Wesley Williams Burse, senior, Enochs: Williams Burse dazzled in his final season in the MMC, averaging 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds en route to all-conference first-team honors.
Michael Pearson, sophomore, Modesto Christian: Pearson ranks among the best in his class in Northern California, a superb blend of speed and scoring ability; averaged 11.7 points and 3.8 assists.
Gino Campiotti, senior, Manteca: His future is in football, where Campiotti is headed to Northern Arizona on scholarship, but he’s got game, too: 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and an all-VOL first-team selection.
Joe Okitukunda, senior, Patterson: The 2017 WAC MVP enjoyed another great season, averaging 13.4 points, a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Ryan Silva, senior, Modesto: Put the finishing touches on an impressive three-year varsity career, averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Third team
Angel Serena, senior, El Capitan: The CCC MVP and Merced Sun-Star All-Area Player of the Year set the pace for the league champion Gauchos, averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 assists.
Dayton Magana, sophomore, Central Catholic: A late-season call-up in 2017, Magana averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his first full season with the Raiders.
James Bland, senior, Gregori: Before a foot injury ended his season, the 6-foot-6 center was a force, averaging a team-high 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Drew McClellan, senior, Gregori: All-MMC first-team selection scored in double figures in seven of the last nine regular-season games, including a season-high 24 against Beyer.
Jaime Ochoa, senior, Sierra: One the district’s top point guards, Ochoa was named to the all-VOL first team after averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists; set the school record for single-season assists.
Small School
First team
Vincent Olmo, junior, Ripon: The 6-foot-9 center was named the Trans-Valley League’s MVP after averaging 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Indians, back-to-back TVL champions.
Andrew Vander Weide, senior, Ripon Christian: The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Division VI section champions.
Will Fiveash, senior, Hughson: The TVL’s Most Outstanding Player led the Stanislaus District in scoring this season, netting 24.5 points per game.
Dillon Autrey, senior, Calaveras: The 6-foot-8 center was named the MLL’s Most Outstanding Player for a second straight year after averaging 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds.
Jace Decker, senior, Sonora: The Mother Lode League’s co-MVP led the Wildcats in scoring with 18.1 points and shot 39 percent from 3.
Second team
Kyle Sisk, senior, Ripon: Sisk earned all-TVL honors following a breakout season that saw him average 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Cade Alger, junior, Ripon Christian: The 6-foot-7 forward raised his game in the postseason, scoring a team-high 20 points in the CIF Northern California regional final.
Justin Watkins, senior, Hughson: A strong compliment to Fiveash, Watkins, an all-TVL selection, averaged 17.4 points per game on 71 3-pointers.
Damien Kress, senior, Sonora: The MLL’s co-MVP averaged 10 points and was considered the team's spark plug, according to coach Lloyd Longeway.
Adison Cramer, senior, Argonaut: Cramer averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Mustangs, who captured their first Sac-Joaquin Section title and advanced to the CIF State final.
Third team
Jarred Thompson, senior, Big Valley Christian: The 6-foot-4 forward led the Stanislaus District with 16 double-doubles, the fifth-best total in the section.
Fletcher Jackson, senior, Ripon Christian: Jackson averaged 8.8 points and was named to the all-TVL team, and he also played a big role in the Knights' run at a regional title.
Troy Brogan, sophomore, Ripon: Brogan was named to the all-TVL team after averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Indians.
Devon Acker-James, junior, Mariposa: Acker-James was named the Southern League Most Valuable Player after leading the Grizzlies to an undefeated league title.
Jared Votaw, senior, Argonaut: Votaw averaged 15.3 points for the Mustangs and scored 17 points apiece in the Division V section and CIF regional final games.
James Burns
