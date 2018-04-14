Bee’s top girls basketball player set school and Stanislaus District scoring records

Lea Anderson isn’t too concerned about her place in school or Stanislaus Distict history.
With the weight of an entire program upon her shoulders, Anderson turned her senior season at Davis High into an assault on the record books.
She posted back-to-back 50-point games in December and scored more points than any player in school history – boy or girl.
Anderson did it all for the Spartans in a scintillating final campaign ... except lead them to the postseason.
It still gnaws at The Bee’s All-District Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and the gym has been dark for nearly two months.
“I’m happy with the stuff I accomplished this season,” said Anderson, who has committed to Cal State Dominguez Hills. “The only thing I’m not proud of is that I got hurt and missed a game we lost, which cost us the playoffs.
“This was my senior year and I wanted to make the first round of the playoffs. That was the only goal I set for myself.”
Davis was competitive.
The Spartans won five of their last six games, but couldn’t overcome a four-game slide in late January that ultimately sealed their fate. Anderson missed parts of two games – losses to Modesto and Modesto Christian – with a sprained left ankle.
At the time, she feared it was broken.
“I was scared and crying,” she said, “but it was just a bad sprain.”
One day, Anderson will appreciate all that she accomplished in green and gold.
She led the Sac-Joaquin Section in scoring at 31.6 points per game, the second-best per-game average in the state. Anderson trailed only Bonita Vista’s Shlyla Latone (36.9), according to statistics entered on MaxPreps.
Anderson was named the Modesto Metro Conference’s Most Valuable Player, a nod to her scoring prowess and all-around game. She also averaged 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
She set school records for points in a game, season average, 3-pointers in a game, and most consecutive 40-point games (three).
Anderson credits her mother, Helena Anderson, for fueling her passion for the sport. It was her mother, she says, that drove her to Oakland for AAU (Soldiers) and St. Mary’s High in Stockton as a freshman, and worked tirelessly to pay for countless hours of training.
Anderson never envisioned her name in basketball’s spotlight. She didn’t see a future for herself beyond high school.
Helena did.
“She sacrificed a lot to make sure I got top training and got into good camps,” Anderson said of her mother. “All that work she did for me has paid off and it’s got me here today.
“To be honest, I didn’t see myself playing this sport for the rest of my life. She’s the one who pushed me to play, to train and play for a team. I never used to want that for myself.”
Today, Anderson, a lightning quick guard who plays taller and stronger than her 5-foot-2 frame, embraces the challenge.
She put Davis on her back, and for two nights in December, her ability to score from anywhere captured the state’s attention.
Anderson scored a Stanislaus District-record 59 points in a 71-59 victory over Sierra on Dec. 12. She converted 23 free throws, which ranks in the top-15 all-time in the state and second in district history.
One night later, Anderson torched Central Catholic for 56 points in a 69-65 loss. The Raiders sealed off the paint, forcing Anderson outside. She responded with a school record nine 3s.
In two games, Anderson score 115 of her team’s 136 points.
“Every time I touched the ball, they either fouled me or left me open to shoot a 3,” she said. “My teammates really helped by creating space with a screen or leaving me lanes to drive to the basket.”
