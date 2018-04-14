2017-18 All-District girls basketball team

Girls Basketball
Large School
First team
Jaydon Williams, junior, Turlock: The Central California Conference MVP averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals as the champion Bulldogs won 11 of their 12 league games.
Kaylin Randhawa, senior, Pitman: The Pride dynamo was third in the CCC in scoring average at 14.5 points per game; also ranked among the leaders in rebounds (7.9), double-doubles (4) and blocks (1.2).
Amaya Ervin, senior, Merced: The Merced Sun-Star’s All-Area Player of the Year led the CCC in scoring (17.1) and was second in steals (4.7).
Delia Moore, senior, Golden Valley: The all-CCC first-team selection averaged 15.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 3.4 assists for the Cougars.
Alicia Jones, junior, Beyer: The all-Modesto Metro Conference first-team selection led the league in points (409) and scoring average (17.0).
Second team
Maia Wong, senior, Modesto Christian: The West High transfer averaged 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Crusaders.
D’aja Bryant, junior, Modesto Christian: Though her season was cut short by a knee injury, Bryant was a nightmare in the post; she averaged 21.6 points and 16.2 rebounds.
Annie Winton, junior, Livingston: A Western Athletic Conference MVP, Winton averaged 19.8 points and scored more than 30 points three times, including a season-high 38 in a victory over Ceres.
Myani Thornton, senior, Lathrop: The all-Valley Oak League first-team selection set the pace at both ends of the floor, leading the Spartans in scoring (15.4) and steals (3.2).
Mary Cotton, junior, Lathrop: Cotton averaged a double-double –14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds – en route to all-league honors for the section finalists.
Third team
Destiny Avelar, senior, Beyer: In her final season, Avelar averaged 12.4 points, canned a league-best 49 3-pointers, and handed out nearly four assists per game.
Kelsey Valencia, junior, Atwater: The all-CCC first-team selection led the Falcons in scoring (12.5 points), rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.6).
Erika Gutierrez, senior, Los Banos: Gutierrez was named one of three winners of the WAC MVP award after guiding the Tigers to a share of the league title.
Amaya Nelson, senior, Patterson: A playmaking guard, Nelson shared the WAC MVP award with Winton and Gutierrez after leading the Tigers to their fifth league title in coach Elizabeth Tolleson’s eight seasons.
Hope Salsig, senior, Turlock: Salsig scored in double figures in 17 of the Bulldogs’ 27 games, including a season-high 25 in a victory over Davis.
Small School
First team
Milea Appling, junior, Mariposa: Appling averaged 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.2 assists en route to the Southern League MVP award.
Hailey Chavez, senior, Hilmar: The TVL’s Most Outstanding Player has been one of the Stanislaus District’s top scorers during a four-year varsity career; she’s averaged double figures the last three seasons.
Alyssa Silva, senior, Waterford: A versatile talent, Silva nearly averaged a triple-double in her final season as a Wildcat: 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 steals.
Reina Sausedo, senior, Ripon: The Trans-Valley League MVP averaged 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 49 percent.
Savannah Macias, senior, Riverbank: Macias averaged 17.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 steals en route to all-TVL honors.
Second team
Morgan Van Elderen, sophomore, Ripon Christian: Van Elderen led the Knights in scoring with 12 points per game; she also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Haylie Santos, senior, Sonora: Santos earned Mother Lode League co-MVP honors after averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.9 steals for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Argonaut.
Maci Miedema, senior, Big Valley Christian: The Central California Athletic Alliance MVP led the Lions to an undefeated league season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 steals.
Macie Arevalo, senior, Argonaut: The Mustangs’s 6-foot post was named the Mother Lode League’s Most Outstanding Player; she was also the Ripon Christian Tournament MVP.
Renae Heida, junior, Ripon Christian: She nearly averaged a double-double of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champions, netting 10.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Third team
Lauryn Davis, senior, Argonaut: Davis shared the Mother Lode League’s MVP award with Santos after guiding the Mustangs to a Division V section final appearance.
Savannah Clark, senior, Ripon: Small forward averaged 7.5 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds for the TVL champions; was named to the all-league first team.
Alexa Ultreras, freshman, Le Grand: Ultreras, a first-team selection, finished second in the Southern League in scoring after netting 18.1 points per game for the Bulldogs.
Taylor Brewer, junior, Waterford: Brewer was named to the all-Southern League first team after averaging 13.9 points and 5 assists.
Aliza Teixeira, senior, Riverbank: The all-TVL first-team selection led the league in free throws made (79) and finished fourth in scoring average (16.0).
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
