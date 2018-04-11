After long wait, MC basketball star accepts scholarship. Where will he play next?

The silence and lack of movement on the recruiting trail fueled Modesto Christian's Tyler Williams, one of the winningest players in program history.
Williams had been a four-year member of the Crusaders' varsity basketball team and a starter the last two. He played on two Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship teams, and elevated his game to match nearly every big moment along the way.
What's more, the 6-foot-4 guard is a straight-A student and Homecoming King.
Still, college coaches wanted to see more.
In his mind, Williams wasn't sure how much more he could give, but he dug deep.
He summoned two buzzer-beaters in a victory over Sheldon, a CIF State Open Division finalist, in the Division I section final, and sent Bellarmine Prep of San Jose into the offseason with a takeover, 21-point performance.
"It was pretty stressful. Not to sound cocky, but I feel like I'm one of the better players in the area, but it was kind of like the Christian Ellis situation," he said, referring to former Modesto Christian teammate. Ellis wasn't offered until after his senior season, despite becoming a Division I section champion and the program's career wins leader in the same season.
"Being one of the better guys in the area and not having anything on the table, it hurts a little bit because you know what you can do but no one wants to take a chance."
In the end, three put money on the table: Stanislaus State, Cal State Monterey Bay, and Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly also expressed interest in the high-riser.
On Tuesday, Williams committed to Southwest Baptist University, choosing a school and team that best reminded him of his experience at Modesto Christian.
"I wanted to go where I'm comfortable," said Williams, who averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior. "If you go somewhere and you don't like it, that's how you fail, because your heart and mind won't be there.
"(The Southwest Baptist men's basketball team) has a tight family bond. The coaches invite players to the house. They have family cookouts, where they all just chill. I'm going somewhere where I know I'll be cared for."
Williams joins a Division II program searching for consistency on the court.
The Bearcats have just two winning seasons since 2010, and were 12-17 this past season, losing four straight to finish.
Southwest Baptist competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Could Williams be an agent of change?
He won 113 games in four varsity seasons at Modesto Christian. As a junior, he blossomed into one of the most explosive players in the Stanislaus District. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, often playing above the rim for first-year coach Brice Fantazia.
This past season, Williams elevated his game down the stretch. He said the reason was two-fold: One, because the moment demanded more of him; and two, because he wanted to prove to scouts and college coaches he was worth the investment.
Williams scored in double figures in 11 of the last 12 games.
"It all worked out," he said. "At the end of the day, I don't have to pay anything out of pocket, I'm getting a good education, and I'm on a good team. That's all that matters."
Comments