High School Sports

Tuesday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

April 10, 2018 09:05 PM

Local

Tennis

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 9, Beyer 0

Singles – Cole Whang (G) def Jared Clark 6-0, 6-0; Brian Felton (G) def Ashton Tutorow 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Switzer (G) def Jacob Manalo 6-0, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) def Tu Ngo 6-0, 6-0; Colin Soderstrom (G) def Lars Paulson 6-1, 6-0; A. Chowd (G) def Vinal Chand 6-1, 6-1

Doubles – H. Maejima/S. Su (G) def Daniel Vermeulen/Lev Grinman 6-0, 6-1; P. Shah/N. Carlson (G) def Camilo Garma/Elias Padilla 6-0, 6-0

Enochs 9, Johansen 0

Singles – Brian Pham (E) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Michael Apostol (E) d. Syed Ali 6-0, 6-0; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Oscar Chavez 6-0, 6-1; George Dominise (E) d. Alex Aguirre-Roa 6-1, 6-2; Alexis Vigil (E) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-3, 6-1; Josh Doyle (E) d. Logan Park 6-3, 6-1

Doubles – Sahil Sanghera/Eric Miao (E) d. Hunter Simmons/Daniel Tackett 6-1, 6-3; Troy Temple/Laence Esguerra(E) d. Leopoldo Ramirez/Michael Ordaz 6-0, 6-2; Dash Von Stade/Tomas Favetto (E) d. Isaac Medina/Johnny Saengphachanh 6-1, 6-3

Records: Enochs 8-2, Johansen 3-6

Modesto 8, Downey 1

Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Kade Nomof 6-0, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Matthew Ciccarelli 6-2, 6-2; Jared Dixon (D) d. Darshan Vijaykumar 6-0, 6-2; Kadmiel Gwasira (M) d. Jairus Lovell 6-0, 6-0; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Kole Gilbert 7-5, 6-1; Sumeet Singh (M) d. John Swisegood 6-1, 6-0

Doubles – Daniel ChoAhn/Ibrahim Dagher (M) d. Giancarlo Garci/Blake Sutter 6-4, 6-2; Derek In/Anthony Lopes (M) d. Bryan Pompa / Micah Tek 6-1, 6-0; Joey Johnson/Ekum Sanghera (M) d. Jaimare Limbrick / Michael Shallow 6-1, 7-5

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 6, Sierra 3

Singles – Kyle Banks (S) d. Liam Peters 6-1, 6-1; Ludvig Westberg (O) d. Quentin Banks 6-1, 6-4; Frankie Dutra (O) d. Jason Machado 6-1, 6-4; C. J. Toledo (O) d. Fabian Barba 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Mat Len (S) d. Shivam Mistry 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Teo Diaz (O) d. George Montross 6-4, 6-4

Doubles – Milton Yamomo/Orin Yamomo (S) d. Matt Kjeldgaard/Chris Frye 6-7(5-7), 6-0, 10-8; Aaron Lowe/Brady Noel (O) d. Jassan Gill/David Martin 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Gustavo Gutierrez/Zach Nielson (O) d. Tommy Perez/David Vera 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Record: Oakdale 7-2

Cen. Catholic 9, Weston Ranch 0

Singles – Dane Juarez (CC) def Noah Beltran 6-0, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) def Brandon Le 6-0, 6-0; Will Lyons (CC) def Tony Arteaga 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Justin Traina (CC) def Juan Pascual 6-2, 6-2; Reff Heu (CC) def Veng Yang 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Sing Lau (CC) def Chris Opillum 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles – Peter Fogarty/Ryan Wagner (CC) def Alex Yang/Michael Hiller 6-0, 6-1; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) def Maxwell Sithiphong/Vincent Perez 6-0, 6-1; Josh Galvaz/Liam Mullins (CC) def Kaleb Phayssaleum/Deshaun Man 6-4, 6-2

Softball

CCAA

Game 2/Late Monday

#25 Sonoma St. 7, Stanislaus 5

Sonoma

300

010

3

7

11

0

Stanislaus

002

201

0

5

11

0

Brielle Vidmar (7) and Sarah Langley; Kristin Borst (2), Megan Stacy (7) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Vidmar 11-5. LP – Borst 4-4.

Sonoma (25-14, 17-9 CCAA) – Julie Davis 2-4, run; Cameron Kirtlan 2 runs; Alee Balanon 2-4, HR, run, 5 RBI; Langley 2-4, 2B, run, RBI; Megan Ambriz RBI; Malory Masajlo 2-3, 2 runs

Stanislaus (24-16, 15-11 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3, RBI; Deja Guzman run; Aliyah Garvin 2-4, run; Quiralte 2-3, run; Alanah Laupua-Vanisi 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Desiree Gonzalez 1-3, 2B, run; Maya Yoshiura 2 RBI

Game 1

Stanislaus 6, #25 Sonoma St. 5

Sonoma

002

000

3

5

10

2

Stanislaus

032

010

x

6

7

1

Ruiz (3), Dupree, Danenberg (6) and Langley; Anyssa Garvin (4), Kylie Ragsdale (7) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Garvin 3-1. LP – Ruiz 10-6.

Sonoma – Davis 2 runs; Macadangdang run; Langley 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Chandler run; Kirtlan 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Ambriz 2-3; Calcanyblair 2-3, 2B, run

Stanislaus – Alexus Martinez RBI; Aliyah Garvin run; Quiralte 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laupua-Vanisi 3-3, 2B, 2 runs; Bryanna Menor run; Desiree Gonzalez 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Maya Yoshiura RBI

Baseball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

From Monday

Gregori 4, Davis 2

Gregori

002

100

1

4

10

2

Davis

110

000

0

2

5

2

Branden Pasion CG, 10 K’s and Dylan Boney; Cervantes; Gulley (5) and Buckks. WP – Pasion. LP – Cervantes

Gregori (7-8, 4-2 MMC) – Nick Urrutia 1-4, RBI, 2 SB; Brett Zimmerman 2-3; Pasion 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Matt Rhodes 2-4, RBI; Mateo Cisneros 2-4, 2B.

Davis – Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, RBI

Beyer 11, Enochs 2

Beyer

321

401

0

11

8

0

Enochs

101

000

0

2

5

1

Mathew Scott (5), Owen Ward (7) and Derek Gonzalez. Alex Silva (2), Spencer Alanis (3), Austin England (5), Chris Butterfield (7) and Jon Silva. WP - Scott. LP - Silva.

Beyer (11-6, 7-2 MMC) – Ben Polack 1-2, RBI, SB, run. Brady Cardozo 1-4, 2 RBI, run. TJ Wheeler 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, run. Derek Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs. Dillon Weidler 2 runs. Austin Schott 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs. Armando Alvarez 2-4 2B, RBI, run.

Enochs (3-8, 6-2 MMC) – Hunter Brown 2-4, 2B, run. Ethan Beaudette 2-3. Nick Beck 2-3, run. Marco Tapia 1-2, 2B, RBI.

CCAA/Late Monday

Big Valley 2, Elliot Chr. 0

BVC

000

101

0

2

6

3

EC

000

000

0

0

1

0

Meyer and Franks; Figueroa and Barnhardt. WP – Meyer. LP – Figueroa.

Big Valley Christian – Franks 2-3; Meyer 2-3; Thompson 1-3, RBI

Elliot Christian – Kottinger 1-2

Volleyball

High School

CCAA

Ripon Christian 3, Big Valley 0

(25-15, 25-14, 25-19)

Big Valley Christian – Kills: Rylee Carlson 2, Kyler Wampler 2, Assists: Wampler 4, Aces: Ben Dugan 3, Blocks: Carlson, Dugan, Digs: Izaiha Homa 7, Dugan 7

Ripon Christian – Kills: Cade Alger 8, Assists: Dylan Zuidevaart 10, Blocks: Mark Ozenbaugh, Aces: Alger 8

Golf

High School

Trans-Valley League

Escalon 237, Ripon 259

At Oakdale G&CC, Par 36

Escalon (5-0 TVL) – Danny Bava 44, Nolan Rockwell 48, Steven Gately 48, Nick Lattig 48, Nathan Sarkozy 49, Matt Spurgeon 49

Ripon (4-2 TVL) – Nico Illardi 44, Cade McCuster 46, Seth Whitney 52, Aidan Wilson 56, Kenny Johnson 61, Brandan Williamson 64

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 207, Beyer 249

At Creekside, Par 36

Gregori (5-2) – Adam Wiliams 39, Michael Doll 40, Michael Nuccio 40, Josh Imatong 44, Aaron Gill 44

Beyer (7-0) – Brady Smith 45, Ethan Zapien 49, Kevin Richardson 50, Noah Haynes 51, Jacob Bogdon 54

Johansen 242, Downey 244

Downey (2-4) – Eric Norris 43, Preston Sousa 47, Zach McGhee 51, Tyler Touchstone 54, Ryan Schut 49

Johansen (2- 3) – Dylan Sharma 47, Collin Taylor 41, Jose Alvarez 54, Daniel Rodriguez 49, Dominic Madrigal 51

Modesto 264, Davis 265

Modesto – Chase Rodriguez 53, Mark Powell 50, Dakota Nicholson 59, Ayush Patel 51, Tyler Konsdorf 55

Davis – Seth Fischer 46, Keegan Thrasher 63, Adalan Salinas 49, Dylan Shaw 55, David Ramirez 52

Turlock Tee Birds

First Flight – 1. Joyce Patrias 37; 2. Ruth Fortado 38; 3. Marlene Hendrickson 40

Muni Niners

First Flight – 1. Marilyn McRitchie 56-16-40, 2. Cathy Pierce 52-12-40

Second Flight – 1. Val Guardino 56-18-38

Third Flight – 1. Sylvia Nimphius 60-22-38, 2. Bettie Loving 64-22-42, 3. Carmen Ingols 64-21-43.

Captains award: Nimphius +1. Chip-ins: Joanne Alvernaz, McRitchie & Patti Truett.

