Tuesday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Tennis
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 9, Beyer 0
Singles – Cole Whang (G) def Jared Clark 6-0, 6-0; Brian Felton (G) def Ashton Tutorow 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Switzer (G) def Jacob Manalo 6-0, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) def Tu Ngo 6-0, 6-0; Colin Soderstrom (G) def Lars Paulson 6-1, 6-0; A. Chowd (G) def Vinal Chand 6-1, 6-1
Doubles – H. Maejima/S. Su (G) def Daniel Vermeulen/Lev Grinman 6-0, 6-1; P. Shah/N. Carlson (G) def Camilo Garma/Elias Padilla 6-0, 6-0
Enochs 9, Johansen 0
Singles – Brian Pham (E) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Michael Apostol (E) d. Syed Ali 6-0, 6-0; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Oscar Chavez 6-0, 6-1; George Dominise (E) d. Alex Aguirre-Roa 6-1, 6-2; Alexis Vigil (E) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-3, 6-1; Josh Doyle (E) d. Logan Park 6-3, 6-1
Doubles – Sahil Sanghera/Eric Miao (E) d. Hunter Simmons/Daniel Tackett 6-1, 6-3; Troy Temple/Laence Esguerra(E) d. Leopoldo Ramirez/Michael Ordaz 6-0, 6-2; Dash Von Stade/Tomas Favetto (E) d. Isaac Medina/Johnny Saengphachanh 6-1, 6-3
Records: Enochs 8-2, Johansen 3-6
Modesto 8, Downey 1
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Kade Nomof 6-0, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Matthew Ciccarelli 6-2, 6-2; Jared Dixon (D) d. Darshan Vijaykumar 6-0, 6-2; Kadmiel Gwasira (M) d. Jairus Lovell 6-0, 6-0; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Kole Gilbert 7-5, 6-1; Sumeet Singh (M) d. John Swisegood 6-1, 6-0
Doubles – Daniel ChoAhn/Ibrahim Dagher (M) d. Giancarlo Garci/Blake Sutter 6-4, 6-2; Derek In/Anthony Lopes (M) d. Bryan Pompa / Micah Tek 6-1, 6-0; Joey Johnson/Ekum Sanghera (M) d. Jaimare Limbrick / Michael Shallow 6-1, 7-5
Valley Oak League
Oakdale 6, Sierra 3
Singles – Kyle Banks (S) d. Liam Peters 6-1, 6-1; Ludvig Westberg (O) d. Quentin Banks 6-1, 6-4; Frankie Dutra (O) d. Jason Machado 6-1, 6-4; C. J. Toledo (O) d. Fabian Barba 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Mat Len (S) d. Shivam Mistry 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Teo Diaz (O) d. George Montross 6-4, 6-4
Doubles – Milton Yamomo/Orin Yamomo (S) d. Matt Kjeldgaard/Chris Frye 6-7(5-7), 6-0, 10-8; Aaron Lowe/Brady Noel (O) d. Jassan Gill/David Martin 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Gustavo Gutierrez/Zach Nielson (O) d. Tommy Perez/David Vera 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Record: Oakdale 7-2
Cen. Catholic 9, Weston Ranch 0
Singles – Dane Juarez (CC) def Noah Beltran 6-0, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) def Brandon Le 6-0, 6-0; Will Lyons (CC) def Tony Arteaga 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Justin Traina (CC) def Juan Pascual 6-2, 6-2; Reff Heu (CC) def Veng Yang 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Sing Lau (CC) def Chris Opillum 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles – Peter Fogarty/Ryan Wagner (CC) def Alex Yang/Michael Hiller 6-0, 6-1; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) def Maxwell Sithiphong/Vincent Perez 6-0, 6-1; Josh Galvaz/Liam Mullins (CC) def Kaleb Phayssaleum/Deshaun Man 6-4, 6-2
Softball
CCAA
Game 2/Late Monday
#25 Sonoma St. 7, Stanislaus 5
Sonoma
300
010
3
—
7
11
0
Stanislaus
002
201
0
—
5
11
0
Brielle Vidmar (7) and Sarah Langley; Kristin Borst (2), Megan Stacy (7) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Vidmar 11-5. LP – Borst 4-4.
Sonoma (25-14, 17-9 CCAA) – Julie Davis 2-4, run; Cameron Kirtlan 2 runs; Alee Balanon 2-4, HR, run, 5 RBI; Langley 2-4, 2B, run, RBI; Megan Ambriz RBI; Malory Masajlo 2-3, 2 runs
Stanislaus (24-16, 15-11 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3, RBI; Deja Guzman run; Aliyah Garvin 2-4, run; Quiralte 2-3, run; Alanah Laupua-Vanisi 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Desiree Gonzalez 1-3, 2B, run; Maya Yoshiura 2 RBI
Game 1
Stanislaus 6, #25 Sonoma St. 5
Sonoma
002
000
3
—
5
10
2
Stanislaus
032
010
x
—
6
7
1
Ruiz (3), Dupree, Danenberg (6) and Langley; Anyssa Garvin (4), Kylie Ragsdale (7) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Garvin 3-1. LP – Ruiz 10-6.
Sonoma – Davis 2 runs; Macadangdang run; Langley 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Chandler run; Kirtlan 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Ambriz 2-3; Calcanyblair 2-3, 2B, run
Stanislaus – Alexus Martinez RBI; Aliyah Garvin run; Quiralte 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laupua-Vanisi 3-3, 2B, 2 runs; Bryanna Menor run; Desiree Gonzalez 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Maya Yoshiura RBI
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
From Monday
Gregori 4, Davis 2
Gregori
002
100
1
—
4
10
2
Davis
110
000
0
—
2
5
2
Branden Pasion CG, 10 K’s and Dylan Boney; Cervantes; Gulley (5) and Buckks. WP – Pasion. LP – Cervantes
Gregori (7-8, 4-2 MMC) – Nick Urrutia 1-4, RBI, 2 SB; Brett Zimmerman 2-3; Pasion 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Matt Rhodes 2-4, RBI; Mateo Cisneros 2-4, 2B.
Davis – Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, RBI
Beyer 11, Enochs 2
Beyer
321
401
0
—
11
8
0
Enochs
101
000
0
—
2
5
1
Mathew Scott (5), Owen Ward (7) and Derek Gonzalez. Alex Silva (2), Spencer Alanis (3), Austin England (5), Chris Butterfield (7) and Jon Silva. WP - Scott. LP - Silva.
Beyer (11-6, 7-2 MMC) – Ben Polack 1-2, RBI, SB, run. Brady Cardozo 1-4, 2 RBI, run. TJ Wheeler 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, run. Derek Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs. Dillon Weidler 2 runs. Austin Schott 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs. Armando Alvarez 2-4 2B, RBI, run.
Enochs (3-8, 6-2 MMC) – Hunter Brown 2-4, 2B, run. Ethan Beaudette 2-3. Nick Beck 2-3, run. Marco Tapia 1-2, 2B, RBI.
CCAA/Late Monday
Big Valley 2, Elliot Chr. 0
BVC
000
101
0
—
2
6
3
EC
000
000
0
—
0
1
0
Meyer and Franks; Figueroa and Barnhardt. WP – Meyer. LP – Figueroa.
Big Valley Christian – Franks 2-3; Meyer 2-3; Thompson 1-3, RBI
Elliot Christian – Kottinger 1-2
Volleyball
High School
CCAA
Ripon Christian 3, Big Valley 0
(25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
Big Valley Christian – Kills: Rylee Carlson 2, Kyler Wampler 2, Assists: Wampler 4, Aces: Ben Dugan 3, Blocks: Carlson, Dugan, Digs: Izaiha Homa 7, Dugan 7
Ripon Christian – Kills: Cade Alger 8, Assists: Dylan Zuidevaart 10, Blocks: Mark Ozenbaugh, Aces: Alger 8
Golf
High School
Trans-Valley League
Escalon 237, Ripon 259
At Oakdale G&CC, Par 36
Escalon (5-0 TVL) – Danny Bava 44, Nolan Rockwell 48, Steven Gately 48, Nick Lattig 48, Nathan Sarkozy 49, Matt Spurgeon 49
Ripon (4-2 TVL) – Nico Illardi 44, Cade McCuster 46, Seth Whitney 52, Aidan Wilson 56, Kenny Johnson 61, Brandan Williamson 64
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 207, Beyer 249
At Creekside, Par 36
Gregori (5-2) – Adam Wiliams 39, Michael Doll 40, Michael Nuccio 40, Josh Imatong 44, Aaron Gill 44
Beyer (7-0) – Brady Smith 45, Ethan Zapien 49, Kevin Richardson 50, Noah Haynes 51, Jacob Bogdon 54
Johansen 242, Downey 244
Downey (2-4) – Eric Norris 43, Preston Sousa 47, Zach McGhee 51, Tyler Touchstone 54, Ryan Schut 49
Johansen (2- 3) – Dylan Sharma 47, Collin Taylor 41, Jose Alvarez 54, Daniel Rodriguez 49, Dominic Madrigal 51
Modesto 264, Davis 265
Modesto – Chase Rodriguez 53, Mark Powell 50, Dakota Nicholson 59, Ayush Patel 51, Tyler Konsdorf 55
Davis – Seth Fischer 46, Keegan Thrasher 63, Adalan Salinas 49, Dylan Shaw 55, David Ramirez 52
Turlock Tee Birds
First Flight – 1. Joyce Patrias 37; 2. Ruth Fortado 38; 3. Marlene Hendrickson 40
Muni Niners
First Flight – 1. Marilyn McRitchie 56-16-40, 2. Cathy Pierce 52-12-40
Second Flight – 1. Val Guardino 56-18-38
Third Flight – 1. Sylvia Nimphius 60-22-38, 2. Bettie Loving 64-22-42, 3. Carmen Ingols 64-21-43.
Captains award: Nimphius +1. Chip-ins: Joanne Alvernaz, McRitchie & Patti Truett.
