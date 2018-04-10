Bee’s top soccer player led state in scoring, but driven by greater goal

Twice denied in a Sac-Joaquin Section final, Guillermo Alvarez huddled with his teammates as the champions bounced around the pitch and played to the crowd.
For the second consecutive year, West Campus scaled the throne in the Division V tournament with a resounding victory over Escalon, the two-time defending Trans-Valley League champion.
“We’ll be back,” said Alvarez, The Bee’s Stanislaus District Boys Soccer Player of the Year. “It’s going to motivate us.
“Last year’s loss made me work harder, and this will drive me even more. We’ll be back.”
It’s a scary thought.
Pushed by the frustration of a 2016 finals loss, Alvarez, also the two-time TVL player of the year, turned himself into one of the most prolific scorers in the country.
Attacking mostly from the left wing, Alvarez, a blend of speed and creativity on the ball, accounted for 142 points, including a state-best 60 goals. He had 10 hat tricks, and notched a career-high six goals in a runaway victory over Argonaut.
In four of the Cougars’ final five league games, Alvarez scored at least three goals.
He doubled his scoring output from his sophomore season, when he captured his first Stanislaus District player of the year award with 30 goals.
“I’m glad I could help my team with the goals I scored,” said Alvarez, a multisport athlete who handled kickoffs and long field goals for the football team.
“Being able to score or give an assist is awesome, but for all us to get back to the section final was an amazing feeling.”
Escalon powered into the section final with victories over Delhi and Highlands. Alvarez shouldered the scoring load in the semifinal, notching all four goals in a 4-3 victory over Highlands.
The opportunities were few and far between against West Campus, a superior program from Sacramento. West Campus captured the inaugural CIF Northern California Division V title, beating Chico, Miramonte of Orinda and University of San Francisco in succession.
The Warriors bullied and harassed the Cougars in the section final, shutting out the small-school power for the second year in a row.
Alvarez battled a strained calf throughout. He limped off in the first and second half, wincing from the pain and scolding himself out of frustration.
In a season defined by his brilliance in the attacking third – he scored or assisted on 71 percent of the team’s goals – Alvarez was held without a shot.
Not one.
“It was a struggle,” he said. “I would get the ball and have two guys coming at me. It was frustrating not being able to do anything in that section final. Looking back on all the goals I scored, not being able to put one or two in that game hurt. I wanted at least one.”
Now, he dives back into the laboratory, pushed along by a new failure.
Alvarez says he hasn’t committed to football in the fall. His focus is on sharpening his soccer talent by seeking out greater competition at the club level.
With 23 players set to return from its playoff roster, Escalon will be a heavy favorite to repeat in the TVL and make another deep run in the section tournament.
Can they close it out, though, raising the program’s first section banner since 1996?
That’s the plan, Alvarez said.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he added, “and hopefully next year, we’ll be there again.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments