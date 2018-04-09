All-District girls soccer player of the year lifted Hawks to brink of section title

The Bee’s All-District Girls Soccer Player of the Year knows all about pinpoint passes that lead to beautiful finishes, but the goals don’t define Central Valley’s historic campaign.
Chemistry does.
A performance three years in the making nearly finished with a curtain call on the Sac-Joaquin Section’s biggest stage.
With a veteran group led by junior Jocelyn Lopez, Central Valley ascended to No. 1 in MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, captured the Western Athletic Conference title, and slugged its way into the Division III final for the first time in school history.
“With three different coaches in three years, you’d figure there would be a change in how we played as a team,” said Lopez, who is 60-8-3 in three varsity seasons. “Really, these three years, we’ve had the same group. Our chemistry has grown stronger and it showed this year.”
Lopez is The Bee’s player of the year for her scoring prowess and leadership ability. She ranked among the Stanislaus District leaders with 33 goals and nine assists and didn’t let a late-season position change affect her game.
Lopez became the Hawks’ striker in the postseason, helping secure victories over 2016 D-III finalists Vista del Lago, the reigning champion, and Sierra, one of just two unbeaten teams in the tournament.
She tallied Central Valley’s only goal in regulation to force overtime and PKs with Vista del Lago.
“It was a tough path,” she said. “Not only did we have to face the reigning champions, but we had to face the runner-up, too. They were tough teams and those victories helped with our confidence.”
Central Valley (21-2-2) won both games in heart-stopping fashion — penalty kicks. The Hawks made all 10 of their kicks in the two games, clinching the program’s first section finals berth.
The magic ran dry in the championship.
The Hawks were ousted by Woodland, a four-time section champion and the eventual CIF Northern California winner, and then were left out of the inaugural CIF Northern California tournament.
“The final was upsetting, but we’re going to use it as fuel for next year,” Lopez said of the 1-0 loss to the Wolves. “It will help us. We’re going into next season with one objective. We don’t just want to make another section final, we want to win it.”
Normally an attacking midfielder, Lopez, who doled out a career-high 17 assists as sophomore, intends to remain the Hawks’ striker. She enjoys the creative freedom and the license to shoot.
Lopez was thrust into that position after senior Laiza Quintero’s season-ending knee injury left coach Miguel Larranga with few options at the No. 9.
Lopez was the best fit.
She tallied 14 goals and five assists during a seven-day stretch late in the WAC calendar, and she accounted for nearly 40 percent of the team’s overall offense.
“It’s a place where you can be creative and create your own shot,” Lopez said. “All those through balls, balls to my feet, beating the last defender, and taking the shot. It’s a good position and I really enjoy playing it. As a forward, you have one job and it’s to get the ball and finish.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
