She finished second in the state in scoring, but No. 1 in the MMC's MVP voting

Lea Anderson has been named the Modesto Metro Conference MVP after finishing second in the state in scoring.
Anderson was unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor, tormenting defenses with her ability to penetrate the lane and shoot from range. She averaged 31.6 points per game and set numerous school records en route to the player of the year award.
The 5-foot-2 point guard set school records for points (59) and 3-pointers (nine) in a game, season scoring average, and consecutive 40-point games (three).
She also averaged seven rebounds and five assists.
Anderson, who also set a Stanislaus District record with 59 points in a non-conference victory over Sierra on Dec. 12, is headed to Cal State Dominguez Hills on scholarship.
She was joined on the all-MMC first team by Beyer guards Alicia Jones (17 points. 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals) and Destiny Avelar (12.4 points), who guided the Patriots to a share of the league title. Beyer was the conference's No. 1 seed after becoming the first team to beat -- and sweep -- Modesto Christian in MMC play.
Beyer coach San Kao was the Coach of the Year, punctuating a banner regular season for the Patriots.
The Crusaders landed two first-team selections: Allison Tilbury and Maia Wong. There were no statistics available for the Crusaders. Gregori's Sienna Espinonza (6.7 points, 2.4 assists) and Savannah Turner (11.1 points) were also named to the first team, while Enochs' Melissa Brady (8 points, 9.5 rebounds) rounded out the first team.
Those earning second-team honors were: Beyer's Damarus Ramel; Modesto Christian's D'aja Bryant; Enochs' Emily Counter; Gregori's Courtnee Van Dyke; Davis' Alexxus Sanders; Modesto's Jessica Pedretti; and Johansen's Koleka Felt.
Honorable mentions included: Beyer's Nakaya Brown; Modesto Christian's Hannah Parsons; Enochs' Jessena Prada; Modesto's Sheila Wright; Gregori's Kenna Vandemark; Davis' Hannah Hogsett; Downey's Samantha Smedshammer; and Johansen's Rose McDonald.
