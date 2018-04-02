Monday’s Modesto area local high school and college sports results

Local
Tennis
College Men
Big 8 Conference
MJC 5, Reedley 4
Never miss a local story.
Singles – Nick Reilley (MJC) def Ethan Gunn 6-3, 6-1; Mike Lopez (MJC) def Robert Smith 6-2, 6-0; Trey Reed (MJC) def Luis Montoya 6-2, 6-4; Roman Grothaus (R) def by Dominic Ross 6-4, 2-0 ret (inj); Edgar Castillo (R) def by Jacob Navarro 6-1, 7-5; Reedly won by default
Doubles – Reilley/Lopez (MJC) def Smith/Gunn 8-1; Reed/Grothaus (MJC) def Montoya/Ross 8-6; Reedley won by default
Records: MJC (6-2, 5-0 Big 8)
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 9, Johansen 0
Singles – 1. Cole Whang (G) def Francisco Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ethan Switzer (G) def Elias Kruze 7-5, 6-2; 3. Justin Lynch (G) def Syed Ali 6-2, 6-2; 4. Thai Nguyen (G) def Oscar Chavez 6-1, 6-1; 5. Akshay Chowdharry (G) def Alex Aguirre Roa 6-2, 6-1; 6. Alex Jensen (G) def Fabian Ramirez 6-3, 6-2
Doubles – 1. Shengkai Su/Haruto Maejima (G) def Hunter Simmons/Michael Ordaz 6-1, 6-4; 2. Brandon Epperson/Matt Goss (G) def Logan Park/Daniel Tacket 6-2, 6-1; 3. Pratham Shah/Tristan Davis (G) def Cesar Castro/Johnny Saengphachanh 6-1,6-0
Records: Gregori (8-0, 7-0 MMC)
Golf
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 201, Davis 286
Gregori – KJ Dieker 35, Adam Williams 39, Michael Doll 39, Josh Imatong 41, Michael Nuccio 47
Davis – Seth Fischer 54, Adalan Salinas 54, Keegan Thrasher , Dylan Shaw , David Ramirez
Beyer 236, Downey 269
At Creekside
Downey (2-2) – Eric Norris 36, Preston Sousa 47, Noah Borelli 67, James Morad 65, Ryan Schut 54
Beyer (3-1) – Ethan Zapien 48, Michael Hodges 52, Brady Smith 43, Kevin Richardson 47, Jacob Bogdon 46
Baseball
High School
Non-conference
Escalon 6, Turlock 5
Turlock
200
001
2
—
5
8
2
Escalon
201
001
1
—
6
10
1
Dallin Tilby, Bobby Martinez (4) and Cole Carrigg; Parker Crosby and Nash Satnat. WP - Crosby. LP - Bobby Martinez
Turlock (9-1) – Mason King 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Kayleb Beccera 2B; Garret Fountain 3B; Alden Norquist 2-3, 2B; Tyler Etharidge 1-2, 2 RBI
Escalon (10-0) – Crosby 3-4, 2B; Cole Gilbert 3-4, 2 RBI; Satnat HR; RBI
Other Scores
Mark Dickens Invitational
Central Catholic 7, Beyer 4 (8 inn.)
Comments