'These kids want to make history.' Is Modesto High baseball a playoff contender?

Just moments before the start of the 49th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament, Colton Cruce and a Modesto High teammate casually flipped a Frisbee back and forth near the left-field foul line.
Inside the dugout, Mr. T's donuts collected on the top shelf.
Don't be fooled by the cool-and-casual start to the tournament. Modesto High skipper Daryl Galloway says his team has never been more focused or together, and it showed.
Tyler Shafer stuck out six in three shutout innings and helped his own cause with three RBIs as the Panthers roared to a 15-5 victory over Hughson at Streeter Field on Monday morning.
RJ Soria bounced three doubles off the wall in left field, and Colton Cruce and Trent Prokes drove in two runs apiece for Modesto, which induced the run-rule victory with 14 hits in six innings.
The Panthers have won nine of their last 10 games, including three straight, and will play Patterson on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Modesto is enjoying the spoils of experience and a back-loaded Modesto Metro Conference schedule. The Panthers sit near the top of the table at 8-1 after opening with series wins against Johansen, Davis and Downey.
Only the heavyweights remain: defending champion Gregori, perennial title contender Beyer, and Enochs.
"The reality is we're blessed to be where we're at right now. We have a good shot and know that we control own destiny," Galloway said. "We don't have to rely on anybody else; we know we control it. That's the biggest thing we talk about with these kids -- control what you can control.
"We're in pretty good shape, and I can't say it enough, the kids have bought into it. They're really focused. It's been a fun year."
Modesto returns almost everyone from a team that narrowly missed the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason last spring. Now in his 13th year, Galloway has never guided Modesto to the postseason or a winning record, but that doesn't diminish his optimism.
"We were so close to making the playoffs last year and that's been the big focus," he said. "It's been awhile since Modesto High has made it to the playoffs. I think they've only made it once in the last 30 years, and that one time they were a four seed out of our league. These kids want to make history; they want to be known as the first team in a long time to be able to make playoffs. That's our first goal, and whatever happens after that is an after-thought.
"We'd like to win league, but we know that's a tough shot. Our first goal is to make the playoffs."
The Panthers (12-3) have never been better equipped to make a run. With Monday's victory, Modesto matched its most wins in a season under Galloway, and there's reason to believe there are more in store.
Galloway returns six of his eight starters in the field, as well as his entire starting rotation, including Shafer, Prokes and Carlos Castillo. That triumvirate three logged nearly 75 percent of Modesto's innings last year.
"Our teams knows we're only going to go as far as those three will take us," Galloway said. "So it's in our best interest to play defense behind those guys, because they're going to keep us in the game. Those three have led the charge. They've been true leaders in making sure the team knows what needs to be done."
Modesto's depth overwhelmed the Huskies in Monday's tournament opener.
The Panthers jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but blew the game open with eight runs in the third.
Cruce, Prokes, Castillo and Adam Perez laced RBI singles in the third, while Shafer smoked a two-run double into the gap in left-center field.
Shafer was dominating. He was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and moved quickly through Hughson's lineup. He struck out four of the first five batters and yielded just one hit in three innings. The Huskies' only hit was an infield single.
Perez and Prokes had a two hits apiece.
A year ago, Modesto finished fourth at the Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament, but won only two games over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Galloway said the Panthers have turned the disappointment of yesteryear into motivation and look forward to the challenge ahead.
"Again, being so close to the playoffs and being let down, those kids got a taste of it," Galloway said. "We've looked back and know what we could have done better to make it to the playoffs this year. They've all bought into it. It's so nice to field a team that wants to practice and wants to work hard."
