A Turlock High record, which stood for 36 years, shattered with borrowed equipment

For three years, Turlock High discus thrower Gabriel Cordero has had a decades-old record in his sights.
Last Friday in Oakdale, at County Clash VI, Cordero wrote his name into the Bulldogs’ record book with a heave of 167 feet, 2 inches, eclipsing John Mansfield’s record (162-7) set in 1982.
“It means the world to me, honestly,” said Cordero, who has hit a mark of 180 feet in practice. “It’s one of my greatest high school accomplishments, to tell you the truth.”
Until the Oakdale meet, Cordero had been unable to put it all together in a meet.
“It’s just the nerves that come along with being in a meet,” said Cordero. “If the record’s the only thing you’re thinking about, you kind of get tense. So, in a meet, you really need to be loose. Just like if you’re at practice.”
Cordero’s throwing coach, Peter Hernandez, knew the record was going to fall.
“It was just a matter of when,” said Hernandez. “Now that he’s beaten it, he can just be himself.”
Oddly, he broke the record with borrowed equipment.
The discus he’d been using got stuck in the netting at the meet,” said Turlock head coach Bergan Montes Hernandez. “So Buhach (Colony) let him use their discuss and it just felt right in his hands. He released it perfect and that was the record – with a borrowed discus.”
The athletic department might want to look into purchasing some similar discs.
"It was a carbon fiber disc with a higher rim weight than I’m used to,” said Cordero, who is eying a berth in the CIF State Meet. “I guess I just went out there calm, cool and collected and it just came to me.”
