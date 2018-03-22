Olmo, Fiveash take home TVL's top awards, plus all-league lists for MMC, SL.

The Trans-Valley League’s boys basketball coaches meeting showcased the best the small-school conference has to offer: A rising big man who led his team to back-to-back titles and an electric scorer.
Ripon High’s Vincent Olmo, a versatile 6-foot-9 giant, was named the league’s MVP after helping the Indians complete their title defense. Ripon was 12-0 in the TVL.
Olmo averaged 13.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in his junior season, and he showed impressive range for a player of his size. Olmo knocked down 13 3-pointers, nearly as many as starting point guard Kyle Sisk (15), also an all-TVL first team selection.
Olmo and Sick were joined on the first team by 6-foot-3 sophomore Troy Brogan. Juniors Alex Wood and Baz Cheema were honorable mentions.
Hughson’s Will Fiveash was named the TVL’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging a league-best 24.5 points per game for the Huskies. Fiveash scored in double figures in 10 of the 11 league games, and poured in a season-high 38 points against Hilmar on Jan. 3. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 30 or more points nine times.
He was joined on the all-league team by teammate Justin Watkins, another prolific scorer.
CIF Northern California Division VI finalists Ripon Christian placed three on the all-TVL first team, including junior Cade Alger, and seniors Andrew Vander Weide and Fletcher Jackson.
Riverbank’s Robert Cunha and Beto Jimenez were selected to the first team, as well as Hilmar’s Jonas Tate and Carter Acevedo.
Those also earning an honorable mention were: Ripon Christian’s Braden Van Groningen and Jaden Vander Molen; Hughson’s Evan Madrigal; Riverbank’s Jesus Sanchez and Theo Luu; Mountain House’s Quincy Butler, DJ Johnson and Justin Amundson; and Escalon’s Sahil Prasad.
Here’s a look at some of the other winter athletes in Stanislaus District who earned league awards:
Boys soccer
Modesto Metro Conference: The league champion Eagles dominated the postseason coaches meeting, earning the most all-conference first-team selections.
Enochs senior Isaac Urias was named the MMC MVP, while Matt Doyle and Omar Saldate were named co-Coaches of the Year. The Eagles ran away with the league title, finishing undefeated in 12 competitions.
Joining Urias on the first team were teammates Ryan Curtis, who has committed to Sacramento State, Armando Felix and Isaiah Strong.
Runner-up Gregori received three first-team selections: juniors Axel Lomeli and Derek Turn, and senior goalie Hector Cervantes. The Jaguars finished 7-2-3 in conference play.
Modesto’s Octavio Cervantes and Beyer’s Seth Berschneider rounded out the first team.
Enochs placed three on the second team, including goalie Gabriel Hidalgo, Jesus Gonzalez, Cole Snyder and Gabriel Ortega. They were joined by Gregori’s Luis Castaneda and Erik Contreras, Modesto’s Isaac Ochoa, and Beyer’s Ethan Rose.
Earning an honorable mention were: Enochs’ Orion Milbury, Gregori’s Nick Dokoozlian, Modesto’s Jose Arredondo, and Beyer’s Jordan Kaplan.
Southern League: Le Grand’s Andres Lua was named the Southern League MVP after guiding the Bulldogs to league, Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF Northern California titles.
Le Grand’s Jeff Slaughter was the league’s Coach of the Year.
The Bulldogs had four players named to the all-league team, including: Julian Moreno, Rodrigo Lua, Celestino Garcia and Francisco Flores. Teammates Francisco Betancourt and Angel Barajas were honorable mentions.
Runner-up Waterford also placed four on the first team. The Wildcats finished 10-1-3 and were led by first-team picks Enrique Diaz, Jared Alvarez, Adam Robles and Roberto Calderon. Lian Rodriguez and Emanuel Regalado were honorable mentions for Waterford.
Delhi finished a close third. The Hawks were led by Roman Corona, Benjamin Aguilar and Ruben Grimaldi, all first-team selections. Geraldo Gonzalez and Abel Cervantes were honorable mentions.
Rounding out the all-league team were: Denair’s Alex Flores, Mariposa’s Petter Brange, and Ripon Christian’s Josh Tatton.
Those also earning honorable mentions were: Gustine’s Luis Ponce and Juan Chairez; Denair’s Kyle Cervantes and Ramiro Diaz; Mariposa’s Daniel Gilger and Ramiro Marquez; and Ripon Christian’s Matthijs More and Hakyeom Park.
Girls soccer
SL: Orestimba’s Alondra Ochoa was named the Southern League’s MVP after guiding the Warriors to the league title.
In a tight race, Orestimba (10-1-3) finished a point ahead of Mariposa (10-2-2). Ochoa was joined by two teammates on the all-league team, Daniela Lopez and Belen Gomez.
Mariposa, Waterford and Ripon Christian also earned three all-league selections.
The Grizzlies placed Dawn Canapary, Quinn Whatley and Ava Dunlavey on all-SL squad, while Waterford’s Allison Ward, Jaecely Romero and Sandra Bacerra also received top honors.
The Knights’ Bethany Silveira, Paige Los and Taylor Alger were named to the all-league team, which also included: Delhi’s Emily Salazar; Gustine’s Monse Rodriguez; Denair’s Litzy De La Cruz; and Le Grand’s Alondra Ceja.
Those receiving honorable mention were: Orestimab’s Paola Arroyo and Destiny Guerrero-Lopez; Mariposa’s Audrey Ogilvie and Izamary Marquez; Waterford’s Karen Russell and Lia Reyes; Ripon Christian’s Brittany Bloemhof and Rachael Oosterman; Gustine’s Xitlaly Lopez and Erandi Barriga; Denair’s Breanna Moniz and Lucy Licea; and Le Grand’s Natalie Verduzco and Monse Moreno.
Boys basketball
SL: Mariposa’s Devon Acker-James is the Southern League MVP.
Acker-James helped guide the Grizzlies to an undefeated league season.
Mariposa went 12-0, distancing itself from the rest of the pack. Runner-up Denair finished three games back of the Grizzlies in the final standings. Acker-James had a strong supporting cast. He was joined on the all-league team by Blake Atkins, Jaq Quinn, and Colton Weidner.
Denair’s Drew Pritchard and Steffin Winston were named to the all-league team, as well as Le Grand’s Elijah Hernandez and Beto Marquez.
Gustine also had two all-league selections, Alex Guerrero and Daniel Rowlett.
Orestimba’s Jake Domininguez, Delhi’s Aiden Rocha and Waterford’s Jack Ichord round out the all-league team. Those earning honorable mentions were: Mariposa’s Travis Beemer and Leo Kari; Denair’s Dylan Mann and Austin Upfold; Le Grand’s Isaiah Perez and Angel Calvillo; Orestimba’s Race Pruett and Anthony Contreras; Gustine’s Jordan Barnett and John Massey; Delhi’s Juan Vazquez; and Waterford’s Michael Vivo and Lucas Alaniz.
Girls basketball
SL: Mariposa’s Milea Appling has been named the Southern League’s MVP award.
An all-around talent, Appling was the centerpiece for the league champion Grizzlies, but she wasn’t the only piece. She was joined on the all-league team by Taylor Vegely, Alex Williams and Lily Heavner.
Orestimba earned three all-league selections, including: Demaris Fregoso, Ruby Parra and Sarah Millan. Waterford’s Alyssa Silva and Taylor Brewer were named to the all-league team, as well as Le Grand’s Alexa Ultreras and Esmeralda Ceja.
Gustine’s Cassidy Kuden and Denair’s Kirsten Fletcher rounded out the all-league team.
Honorable mentions included: Mariposa’s Katie Vick and Kylie Ward; Orestimba’s Jessica Villarreal and Sydney Panarra; Waterford’s Rebekah Shepherd and Madilyn Van Mater; Le Grand’s Sam Gonzalez and Naomi Bond; Gustine’s Ellysa Mello and Cynthia Casanada; Denair’s Hannah Knox and Alex Sanders; and Delhi’s Mariana Lopez and Sabrina Osegueda.
