Play ball? Why the longest-running baseball tournaments struggle to attract teams.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 202 Gregori pair, Manteca quarterback earn football scholarships Pause 90 Local football players sign letters of intent 202 Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 754 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 176 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Postgame interviews 282 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 65 Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 193 Sights and Sounds | Del Oro 23, Central Catholic 12 435 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 163 Reaction | Del Oro 23, Central Catholic 12 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

With the second round of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Baseball Tournament washed away by rain, we decided to have a little fun with the Modesto High baseball players and see if they knew anything about the legendary Dick Windemuth, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. jcortez@modbee.com

With the second round of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Baseball Tournament washed away by rain, we decided to have a little fun with the Modesto High baseball players and see if they knew anything about the legendary Dick Windemuth, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. jcortez@modbee.com