Play ball? Why the longest-running baseball tournaments struggle to attract teams.

Is one of the longest-running high school baseball tournaments in the Stanislaus District nearing an end?
Not if Daryl Galloway can help it.
The 49th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament returns with a field of just seven teams, all but one from the Stanislaus District, as interest has dipped to an all-time low.
"Each year it's a struggle, but I'm determined to keep it going," said Galloway, Modesto High's coach, now in his sixth year as the tournament's director.
It’s a demanding role, to be sure, complicated by external forces.
Galloway isn’t just battling weather, facilities, staffing and the schedule, but with three tournaments within a 30-mile radius running simultaneously, he’s struggling to fill an event that once bustled with 18 teams across multiple sites.
“Having seven teams is rough,” said Galloway, who also noted Modesto Metro opponents have stayed away from the Windemuth to avoid playing one another anymore than they already do. MMC teams play each other three times in conference play.
“Eight would be ideal. I’ll just have to work a little harder to recruit more out-of-the-area teams.”
He's tried.
Two Bay Area teams, Sacred Heart and St. Mary's of Berkeley, dropped out of the tournament after last season, and a North Coast Section team expressed interest in January but never followed through with registration. The issue: travel.
Locally, it's a competitive market.
Ceres and Central Valley co-host the Art McCrae Ceres Lions Club Easter Tournament, which is also feeling the numbers crunch. The Art McCrae actually has a deeper junior varsity field (11) than varsity (seven).
The seven who have committed to the Art McCrae are mostly small schools from the Stanislaus District: Orestimba, Johansen, Waterford, Modesto Christian, Riverbank, and hosts Ceres and Central Valley.
“Getting back to 12 teams is unlikely,” Central Valley athletic director Greg Magni said. “There are so many (tournaments). There’s a lot for our section, but especially for our little area here."
Oakdale also hosts the Mark Dickens Invitational, a popular event that attracts large-school programs and league contenders. Last season, the Dickens rolled out a heavy-hitting lineup: Oakdale, Gregori, Beyer, Turlock and Escalon, to name a few.
“You figure each tournament needs to have eight or more teams,” Galloway wrote The Bee. “That’s about 32 or more teams for the four tournaments. Most of those teams are from this area, too, so that really affects everyone.
“It seems the local teams that are not in any tournaments from our area are traveling for their Easter tournaments."
The oldest tournament in the Stanislaus District is also its smallest.
The Fran Oneto/Atwater Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament, which Atwater High has hosted for nearly 60 years, will showcase just five teams from April 2-4: Atwater, El Capitan, Livingston, San Leandro and St. Joseph.
What the Windemuth's thinned-out field lacks in numbers it will pack in punch: Los Banos, Bradshaw Christian and Big Valley Christian were Sac-Joaquin Section playoff teams a year ago.
Los Banos was the top seed in the Division III tournament, while Bradshaw Christian reached the D-VI championship game. Big Valley Christian competed in the D-VII tournament.
Hughson, Patterson, Grace Davis and Modesto round out of the field. Hughson and Patterson are perennial league and playoff contenders.
The tournament will play out over four days, April 2-5, at Modesto High’s Streeter Field, a pristine facility carved into a tree-lined community on the west side of town.
Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament
At Modesto High
April 2
Modesto vs. Hughson, 9:30 a.m.; Davis vs. Patterson, 12:30 p.m.; Los Banos vs. Bradshaw Christian, 3:30 p.m.
April 3
Big Valley Christian vs. Patterson, 8:30 a.m.; Modesto vs. Patterson, 11 a.m.; Hughson vs. Davis, 1:30 p.m.; Davis vs. Bradshaw Christian, 4 p.m.
April 4
Patterson vs. Hughson, 8:30 a.m.; Big Valley Christian vs. Los Banos, 11 a.m.; Bradshaw Christian vs. Big Valley Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bradshaw Christian vs. Modesto, 4 p.m.
April 5
Davis vs. Big Valley Christian, 9:30 a.m.; Hughson vs. Los Banos, 12:30 p.m.; Los Banos vs. Modesto, 3:30 p.m.
Art McCrae Ceres Lions Club Easter Tournament
At Ceres High and Central Valley High
April 2
Ceres: Orestimba vs. Ceres, noon; Riverbank vs. Johansen, 2:30 p.m. Central Valley: Central Valley vs. Modesto Christian, noon; Waterford vs. Central Valley, 2:30 p.m.
April 3
Ceres: Johansen vs. Ceres, noon; Orestimba vs. Riverbank, 2:30 p.m. Central Valley: Modesto Christian vs. Waterford, noon.
April 4
Ceres: Ceres vs. Waterford, noon; Ceres vs. Modesto Christian, 2:30 p.m. Central Valley: Johansen vs. Orestimba, noon; Central Valley vs. Riverbank, 2:30 p.m.
April 5
Ceres: TBD. Central Valley: TBD.
Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Tournament
At Memorial Ballpark
April 2
San Leandro vs. El Capitan, noon; Livingston vs. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.; Atwater vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.
April 3
El Capitan vs. Livingston, 10 a.m.; El Capitan vs. Atwater, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph vs. San Leandro, 4 p.m.
April 4
Livingston vs. San Leandro, noon; St. Joseph vs. El Capitan, 3 p.m.; Atwater vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Mark Dickens Invitational
At Oakdale High and Escalon High
April 2
Oakdale: Oakdale vs. Tokay, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Beyer, noon; Gregori vs. Lodi, 3 p.m. Escalon: Escalon vs. Turlock, 3 p.m.
April 3
Oakdale: TBD. Escalon: TBD.
April 4
Oakdale: TBD. Escalon: TBD.
