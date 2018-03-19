A look at some of the Stanislaus District's top athletes in basketball and soccer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please submit all-league results to reporter James Burns at jburns@modbee.com.
As the calendar transitions to the spring, here’s a look at some of the winter all-league teams from around the Stanislaus District, beginning with:
Boys basketball
Western Athletic Conference: For the second straight year, the league MVP resides in Patterson.
Kwaheri Rue received the WAC’s top individual award after guiding the Tigers to the league title. Rue spent his junior season at Modesto Christian, an experience he credits with his ascension as an MVP candidate.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists after sitting out the first 30 days of competition, per Sac-Joaquin Section rules.
Rue was joined on the first team by teammates James Perez and Jo Okitukunda, the 2016-17 WAC MVP.
Ceres landed two first-team picks: Inder Sandhu and Elijah Hughes. Livingston’s Kevin Alvarez and Los Banos’ Cameron Gomez rounded out the first team.
The second team was comprised of: Central Valley’s Max Sanchez, Livingston’s Sebastian Pulido, Los Banos’ Trent Mallonee, and Patterson’s Davion Dunwood, Jerome Hughs.
Earning an honorable mention were: Livingston’s Cristian Maldonado and Harkaran Raggi, Los Banos’ Matt Bowman, and Patterson’s Semaj Pearson.
Patterson’s Jason McCleery was the Coach of the Year.
Central California Athletic Alliance: Big Valley Christian’s Jarred Thompson was named the all-CCAA second team after ranking among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s leaders in rebounding (13.0) and double-doubles (16).
Turlock Christian’s Max Tyson was also named to the all-league second team. Locals receiving an honorable mention were: Big Valley’s Brenton Merrihew, Turlock Christian’s Colton Duke, and Stone Ridge’s Shane Casillas.
Girls basketball
Central California Conference: Jaydon Williams of Turlock is the two-time league MVP after leading the Bulldogs to a championship. Turlock finished 11-1, one game ahead of Merced in the final standings.
Williams was an all-around talent, averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals.
The first team includes: Turlock’s Sarah Musselman and Hope Salsig; Merced’s Amaya Ervin and Sierra Smith; Golden Valley’s Delia Moore; Pitman’s Kaylin Randhawa; and Atwater’s Kelsey Valencia.
The second team includes: Atwater’s Lexi Valencia and Marisa Martinez; Golden Valley’s Grace Mello; Pitman’s Jessica Smith; and Merced’s Jade Johnson.
The honorable mentions are: Atwater’s Among Claiborne and Jazlyn Barron; Buhach Colony’s Call Curran and Karlee King; El Capitan’s Lillana Hernandez and Nylah Hassan; Golden Valley’s Lerah Doyle and Keiomie Clemons; Pitman’s Claire Fountain and Sydney Smith; and Turlock’s Jada Washington and Sofia Andres.
WAC: Livingston’s Annie Winton, Los Banos’ Erika Gutierrez and Patterson’s Amaya Nelson shared the league MVP.
The three schools dominated the first and second teams, filling all nine spots.
Los Banos’ Amelia Smith and Emily Lonetree were named to the first team, while fellow Tiger Sienna Hampton was a second-team selection.
Livingston’s Alizabeth Huerta (first team) and Sayani Cervantes (second team) were also honored. Patterson’s Eziamaka Ogbuli landed on the first team, while teammates Kiana Kainoa, Ariel Escobar and Abena Appiah were second-team picks.
The honorable mentions included: Livingston’s Sydney Grossman, Los Banos’ Susie Pena, Patterson’s Odile Mapanda, Central Valley’s Rose Duarte, and Pacheco’s Zhalyn Riley.
Patterson’s Liza Tolleson was the Coach of the Year.
CCAA: Big Valley’s Maci Miedema was named the MVP of the CCAA after a record-setting season.
Miedema led the Lions to their first undefeated league championship, setting the single-season assist record in the process. She averaged 94 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for Big Valley.
Miedema was joined on the first team by teammates Annabelle Camoirano and Evelyn Raingruber, and Turlock Christian’s Paige Vieira. Turlock Christian’s Cameron Swanson, Danika Muller and Maya Salas were named to the second team, along with Stone Ridge’s Ki’Onna Hillard.
Earning an honorable mention were: Turlock Christian’s Abigail Kirkendall, Big Valley’s Kaylee Thompson, and Stone Ridge’s Eleanor Nelson.
Boys soccer
WAC: Livingston’s Francisco Lopez was named the WAC MVP, while his coach, Art Pulido, shared the Coach of the Year honor with Pacheco’s Wes Wing.
Lopez led the Wolves with 17 goals and six assists.
Pacheco’s Alfonso Lopez and Ceres’ Saul Ruiz were the league’s top defenders.
The first team included: Pacheco’s Rodolfo Rivera (league-high 19 goals, 10 assists), Abraham Rostro, and Jesus Lopez; Livingston’s Marco Sobrevilla and Antonio Aguilar (league-high 15 assists); Central Valley’s Angel Arellano, Victor Torres and Gerardo Flores; Patterson’s Juan Perez; and Los Banos Eli Iboa.
The second team included: Pacheco’s Luiz Vargas and Gio Valtierra; Livingston’s Estevan Moreno and Julian Cabrera; Central Valley’s Isaac Juarez; Patterson’s Ricardo Jimenez, Sergio Anaya and Luis Cordero; and Ceres’ Christian Martinez and Freddi Lopez.
Girls soccer
CCAA: Big Valley’s Linique Bouwer shared the league MVP with Venture Academy’s Ilse Torres.
Bouwer had 23 goals and 12 assists in just 11 games, according to MaxPreps. She was a bright spot for a team that finished 5-14-1 overall and 4-8-1 in league.
Stone Ridge’s Maartje Vander Dussen (offense) and Chelsea Heaton (defense) joined the list of first-team selections.
WAC: A dynamic offensive talent, Central Valley’s Jocelyn Lopez was named the WAC MVP.
Lopez ranked among the section leader in total points, finishing her season with 35 goals and nine assists.
Ceres’ Mariah Trevino is the conference’s Defender of the Year, while Livingston’s Marcela Alvear, Central Valley’s Miguel Larranga and Ceres’ Miguel Saldate share the Coach of the Year award.
Those named to the first team were: Central Valley’s Abigail Martinez, Citlaly Salinas, Mariana Garibay and Jackie Sanchez; Ceres’ Siriana Gudino, Jacqueline Ruiz and Miranda Larranga; Livingston’s Ashleigh Huerta; Patterson’s Lesley Cantu; Los Banos’ Jackie Bangle; and Pacheco’s Alicia Mondragon.
The second team was comprised of: Central Valley’s Emely Lopez, Mixtly Vega and Amanda Calvo; Ceres’ Miranda Wilds and Kalyani Hermosilla; Livingston’s Rebecca Sobrevilla, Krisma Nunez, Jennifer Barajas, Aryanna Sobrevilla and Aliyah Albores; and Patterson’s Karla Perez.
