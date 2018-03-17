Central Catholic's basketball season ends in NorCal final

Justin Traina is already thinking about next year.
As soon as the buzzer sounded in Central Catholic’s 62-53 loss to Pleasant Valley in the CIF Division III Northern California boys basketball final, Traina’s attention turned toward his senior season.
“Oh, absolutely,” said Traina, a 6-foot-3 junior who averages just under 10 points per game. “When the clock hit zero I was already thinking about coming back next year. This is the worst feeling in the world.”
Traina hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the third quarter that helped keep the Raiders (31-3) close heading into the final eight minutes of action, and Central Catholic cut the lead to three when senior Josh Hamilton (17 points) stole the ball at mid-court and then hit a pair of free throws after he was fouled going in for a layup.
“I never once thought we were going to lose,” said Traina. “Like Tuesday, when we got within three we had a lot of momentum.”
On Tuesday, the third-seeded Raiders overcame a late 12-point deficit against Valley Christian for their second trip to the NorCal final since 2014.
But against the second-seeded Vikings (31-2), Central Catholic couldn’t come up with neither the defensive stops when they were needed most, nor the big bucket.
Hamilton misfired on -successive 3-pointer attempts in the final 40 seconds and Pleasant Valley was 6-for-6 from stripe down the stretch to put it away.
“We had no flow off the dribble,” said Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson, of his team’s offensive struggles in key stretches of the contest. “We went stale … not attacking, guys were forcing shots.
“We were getting some easy shots on the other end in the first half.”
Things started well for Central Catholic, which held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and trailed 20-13 with about three minutes to play in the first half. But the Vikings nailed 3-pointers on five of six trips down the court, opening up a 35-23 lead at the intermission.
“Their goal every game is to draw in the defense through penetration, make them bite down, and then kick it out to the open man for a good look,” said Wilson. “We switched to a 3-2 (defense) to push them farther back or make them shoot earlier but they were still able to penetrate and kick.”
As for Traina, he felt like he needed to assert himself in the offensive for the Raiders to have a chance to come back.
“I was kind of feeling it and felt I needed to create (shots) for myself,” said Traina. “After the first one fell, I kind of felt it, and kept on shooting and tried to will us back into the game.”
Pleasant Valley, which ran its winning streak to 18 consecutive games while halting the Raiders' 22-game run, will take on Notre Dame (Riverside) on Saturday Sacramento's Golden 1 Center
