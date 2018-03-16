'He takes on the toughest tasks.' CC's defensive stopper plays through pain.

Malcolm Clayton admits the soft brace doesn’t do much for the pain and instability in his left knee.

It does, however, give his parents and coach peace of mind as the Central Catholic High boys basketball team looks to rewrite history.

The fourth-seeded Raiders (31-2) travel to No. 2 Pleasant Valley (30-2) of Chico on Saturday for the CIF State Northern California Division III championship game. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

The winner advances to the state final on March 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Central Catholic's Malcolm Clayton takes the ball up court as Half Moon Bay's Danny Mack trails during the second round CIF State Northern California Division III tournament game at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

"Our biggest preparation has been 'what can we do mentally?' It's about having no fear, and playing as hard as you can," Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson said. "Win or lose, we want them to leave that gym with respect, so that they're not second-guessing themselves for an entire year or the rest of their lives."

Central Catholic is back in a regional final for the first time in four years.

In 2014, the Raiders were ousted by Alameda’s St. Joseph Notre Dame, 54-42.

It’s been a long and winding road back, a journey marked by three consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section championships (2016-18) and the program’s first-ever Valley Oak League title.

Clayton and fellow senior Joshua Hamilton, the Valley Oak League's MVP, have been a part of each milestone.

All that’s missing from their resumes is a regional and state championship.

“When we’d get knocked out at certain points in the playoffs, it motivated our guys to strive for more,” said Wilson, whose team erased a 12-point deficit with six minutes left in their 59-55 win over Valley Christian in Tuesday's semifinal.

“They want to be the first team from this school to make it to state in basketball. They’re motivated. Their goal is next week.”

Getting by Pleasant Valley won’t be easy.

The North Section Division III champions have won 17 consecutive games, including a come-from-behind 75-56 victory over No. 3 University in the regional semifinal. The Vikings are 14-0 at home.

Ironically, Wilson and his staff have been tracking Pleasant Valley all season. Assistant coach Marzelle Clayton, Malcolm’s father, identified the Vikings early on as a potential regional foe.

“He locked in on them and said this team is ‘nice.’ That’s his word for them,” Wilson said. “They’re aggressive on defense; they’re a solid shooting team; and they’re deep.

“I think they’re very similar to us. They feed of No. 22 (Kevin Kremer). If he’s going, they’re going. We feed off Josh. If he’s going, our energy is better and we flow better."

Clayton missed more than a month at the start of the season with a torn lateral meniscus that still hasn’t healed. He was injured at the Granada High Holiday Invitational and didn't return until a 67-36 triumph over East Union on Jan. 17.

All told, Clayton missed 11 games.

Since then, he's reprised his role as a defensive catalyst for the Raiders, bad knee and all. At 6-foot-3, Clayton is just big and bulky enough to bang in the post with taller opposition, while still quick enough to defend the perimeter and chase down loose balls.

“He does a nice job of matching up,” said Wilson, whose team is 16-0 since Clayton's return. “He’s covered a lot of different players and body types. He’s effective down low and can cover up top.

“He takes on the toughest tasks. Every once in awhile he might catch a break, he might get a guy who has a more definitive role. But when we have someone we need to focus on, he draws them to start.”

To be sure, the 6-foot-5 Kremer isn’t one of those marks with a set position. He is a versatile talent, whose length and athleticism make him a match-up nightmare.

Wilson said Kremer will adjust his game to exploit the opposition’s weakness. If Vikings coach Tim Keating wants a presence on the low block, Kremer will muscle up and play with his back to the basket. He’s also capable of running the offense and shooting from range.

“He can do anything they want him to do,” Wilson said if Kremer, who leads the team in scoring (18.3), rebounding (8.1), steals (2.1) and blocks (1.2). He also also second in assists (2.8).

“He’s really active. He’s got a lot of movement to his game. He can set you up and back-door you. He can run the point for them if they need him to. He’s very solid all the way around."

Clayton will have his hands full, but Wilson said there isn’t a better candidate to cover the Vikings' top weapon.

Clayton's per-game averages are modest and down from his first two varsity seasons — 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds — but the senior has never been defined by his play on the offensive end. He is a three-year member of the Valley Oak League’s all-defensive team.

“For me, our defensive effort, that’s the X-factor,” Wilson said. “Our defense has to keep us in the game. If we’re not doing our job on him and getting out on shooters, it will be a long night for us. “You never know if you’re going to get something from someone, offensively, but the X-factor has to be defense."