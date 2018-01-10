'Scratching and clawing.' Modesto Metro Conference boys basketball race wide open.

The Beyer High boys basketball team challenged itself during the holiday season with tournaments stops at Clovis West and Modesto Christian, two of the premier programs in the region.
Now, the question becomes: Can that experience help produce a second straight Modesto Metro Conference title?
Early results suggest the race will be even tighter than in years past.
Beyer, Gregori, Enochs and Modesto comprise the lead group, while Downey, a team with talent and height, remains a scary proposition from the back of the pack.
"I think we're going in the right direction. We got two solid wins to end the MC tournament," Beyer coach Kyle McKim said. "It's been an up-and-down season for us. We've had some close games, and most of our losses have come in the last minutes of games. It's been about learning to finish. I like the way we're going right now. Our younger guys are growing up."
Modesto Christian is prohibited from winning the league title.
The Crusaders are ranked 10th in the Cal-Hi Sports state poll and boast a state-record 172-game league winning streak, and the prevailing thought among the MMC's coaches and administrators is that the private school is hunting bigger prizes.
"I think the league is great this year. I told everybody before the season, on any given night I think anybody can beat anybody," McKim said. "Of course, Modesto Christian is on a different level than most teams. But as far as Modesto City Schools go, anyone can win. There are a lot of good teams, so you have to be ready every single night."
Beyer is already behind the eight ball following a 67-59 loss to Gregori, which leans heavily on senior center James Bland and the fast-improving Tremayne Whatley.
Since transferring from Central Catholic two years ago, Bland has developed into one of the Stanislaus District's top centers. The 6-foot-6 senior can play with his back to the basket, face up, and rebound at both ends of the floor. He is averaging nearly 16 points per game for the Jaguars, whose depth gave Modesto Christian fits last season.
Whatley's length has also been a bonus. The 6-foot-3 senior is second in scoring, averaging about 12 points, and tops in blocked shots, with many of his rejections come from the weak side.
"Gregori is great," McKim said. "They have all the pieces to be really, really good this year. They got the size. They got the guards. And they're senior heavy. They impressed the heck out of me when they beat us and again on film."
Modesto returns all-league performer Ryan Silva, who has scored 20 or more points six times heading into Wednesday's clash with Modesto Christian. A third-year varsity player, Silva punctuated a run of four straight games with 20 or more points with a season-high 36 in an 81-64 victory over Downey.
"His role has changed every year," Modesto coach Pete Peterson said. "He's done everything from guarding 6-foot-11 Joel Mensah to running point guard at times. He's been the jack of all trades this year."
The Panthers have recovered quickly from huge graduation losses. Senior Colton Cruce (10.6 points, 22 3-pointers) and junior Dylan Peterson (9.2/23) have helped fill the scoring void left by graduated stars Esteban Martin and Qimonni Myers, and Chris Styles takes over at point guard for Markus Brady.
"It's fun," coach Peterson said. "It's a lot of fun because it's not just one team. We're all scratching and clawing, because we all feel like we have a legitimate chance."
Enochs has been boosted by returning All-District selection Wesley Williams-Burse, who is averaging a league-high 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.
The Eagles have handed Gregori one of its two losses entering the week. Enochs edged the Jaguars in the final of the Livermore Cowboy Classic, 56-55, a result that speaks to the uncertainty at the top of the Modesto Metro Conference.
The Eagles surround Williams-Burse with Chanpreet Sangha, who is averaging 12.3 points, and Central Catholic transfer Dash Von Stade. With nine wins entering the week, Enochs has already surpassed its season total (six) from a year ago.
"From what I've seen and heard, they can be a problem," McKim said of Enochs, ahead of their game on Wednesday evening. "They can shoot the heck out of the ball and Wesley is one of the best players in the league. It will be a challenge. They're good."
Beyer is still the resident king, but it isn't focused on winning a league title.
With one returning starter (Ben Polack) and eight juniors, McKim said the team is focused on qualifying for the postseason for the fourth time in his four seasons.
"We don't talk about winning league that much," he added. "We have to win league games to get to playoffs, and the playoffs is where you do special things. That's our mantra around here. For league, it's how you qualify. You have to finish in the top-three, so that's our focus."
After being blessed with at least two Dancer siblings (Georgie, Deangelo and Dominic) the last three seasons and Bee player of the year Brian Perry the last two, McKim said he's re-pouring the foundation of the program around juniors McKay Bundy and James Tonge, among others.
"It's incredibly difficult to win. You have to put so much into it, but it's worth it," McKim said. "We're in the middle of that process right now, especially with our younger guys. It'll show up this year. I'm excited about where we're going."
