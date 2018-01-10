Tough stretch ahead for Modesto Christian boys includes return to MLK Showcase.

The Modesto Christian High boys basketball team returns to the school's MLK Showcase after a hiatus with a hand-picked opponent.
The state-ranked Crusaders (10-2) will lock horns with Valley Oak League heavyweight and 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champion Weston Ranch.
Modesto Christian, with arguably one of the deepest backcourts in Northern California and twin 6-foot-8 posts Gabe Murphy and Tsotne Tsardsidse, is 10th in Cal-Hi Sports' latest poll.
The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. and serve as the final game in a busy day at the Sisk Road campus. Hosted by the Crusaders' girls program, the MLK Showcase will feature eight games, many pitting Stanislaus District teams against opponents outside the area.
In girls action, Manteca and Golden Valley will tip off the event at 9 a.m. The Cougars are led by Dela Moore, the younger sister of former Modesto Christian star and 2016 Bee player of the year Stephanie Moore. Delia is averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, six steals and nearly four assists in her return from a knee injury.
Weston Ranch will try to slow down Davis talent Lea Anderson at 10:30, and Elk Grove and Mt. Eden of San Jose will entertain the lunch crowd at noon. Anderson was named Cal-Hi Sports athlete of the week earlier this season after dropping back-to-back 50 point games.
Modesto Christian will play Bradshaw Christian at 6. The Crusaders began the week with a 53-18 victory at Modesto High and will host Gregori on Thursday in its final tune-up before the MLK Showcase.
Boys' games include Enterprise-Riverbank at 1:30 p.m., Rosemont-Patterson at 3 and Brookside Christian-Ceres at 4:30.
The Bruins have hit their stride in Trans-Valley League play with victories over Escalon, Ripon Christian and Hilmar. The three-game winning streak is Riverbank's longest of the season.
Patterson began the week on a two-game slide, while Ceres had lost three straight.
Weston Ranch is coached by Chris Teevan, a former point guard at Beyer High, Modesto Junior College and Stanislaus State. Since taking over the program in 2012-13, Teevan's teams have won at least 20 games three times, qualified for the postseason four times, and finished below .500 just once.
"We wanted a good match-up for it, so I got to pick my opponent. I've known Teevan for years; I've got a good relationship with him," Modesto Christian boys basketball coach Brice Fantazia said. "We wanted a local team, being that this is a local event, and at times it's been hard to find a local team outside of league to play us.
"I knew Teevan would. He loves competition and his team is extremely talented. He has no problem playing us."
The match-up only adds to the degree of difficulty over the next week for the Crusaders, who play four games in six days, beginning with Wednesday's clash with Modesto High.
Modesto Christian hosts Gregori and Weston Ranch on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before taking the floor Monday with state No. 3 Salesian of Richmond at the MLK Showdown at Saint Mary's College. Many are billing this meeting as a possible preview of the CIF State Northern California Open Division final.
"It's a tough stretch," Fantazia said. "This will get us ready (for the playoffs). My job is to make sure our guys aren't looking forward. Everyone in Northern California is talking about that Salesian match-up on Monday. My job is to make sure our guys aren't looking past these three games."
The Crusaders bounced back from a loss to San Joaquin Memorial in the final of the 18th annual Holiday Hoop Classic with a 102-88 victory at Clovis North. Cal Poly commit Junior Ballard had 34 points in his season debut. Ballard sat the first 30 days of the season after transferring from Lathrop High.
Transfer point guard Earv Knox also made his debut in the road win.
"They fit in pretty seamlessly," Fantazia said. "We scored 102 points. We shot the ball really well, and shared the ball really well."
Modesto Christian MLK Showcase
Jan. 13, 2018, at Modesto Christian
9 a.m.: Manteca vs. Golden Valley (girls)
10:30 a.m.: Weston Ranch vs. Davis (girls)
Noon: Elk Grove vs. Mt. Eden (girls)
1:30 p.m.: Enterprise vs. Riverbank (boys)
3 p.m.: Rosemont vs. Patterson (boys)
4:30 p.m.: Brookside Christian vs. Ceres (boys)
6 p.m.: Bradshaw Christian vs. Modesto Christian (girls)
7:30 p.m.: Weston Ranch vs. Modesto Christian (boys)
Entrance: adults, $8; students, $6; seniors (55+), $6.
