Enochs High School wrestling coach Duane Brooks, surrounded by Eagle wrestlers, from left, Kaitlain Gilmour, Rory Coscia and Katrina Guevara, is all smiles after the CIF State Meet. On Thursday April 6, 2017, he was named NorCal Coach of the Year.
High School Sports

Why Enochs wrestler is a favorite win it all: regional, Masters & CIF State titles.

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

January 09, 2018 12:54 PM

Defending CIF State champion Rory Coscia is on pace for another banner season, her last as a member of the decorated Enochs High girls wrestling program.

Coscia defended her Napa Valley Classic title this past weekend, moving up in weight class to take one of the season's signature tournaments. Enochs coach Duane Brooks said major tournaments like the 20th annual Napa Valley Classic are used to establish state rankings and give rise to collegiate recruits.

It's hard to imagine Coscia as anything but No. 1. The Bee's reigning Girls Wrestler of the Year won the 121-pound weight class. Her title last season propelled to her one of the Stanislaus Distict's all-time greatest seasons -- a 39-0 record, including 29 pins via fall, and championships at the Napa Valley Classic, Sac-Joaquin Section regional, Masters and CIF State Tournament.

Her state title was at 116 pounds.

This year, 649 wrestlers from 130-plus schools participated in the two-day tournament at Vintage High School. Some of the weight brackets had more than 60 competitors.

Still, Enochs found a way to shine. The Eagles were 10th in the final team standings.

Helping secure the points were Kaitlain Gilmour and Trinity Johnson. Gilmour placed third at 150 pounds, improving upon her sixth-place finish in 2017. One year after missing the podium, Hernandez was fourth at 116 pounds.

