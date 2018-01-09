'Absolutely, they feed off of it.' Oakdale wrestling embraces expectations & pressure.

Excellence arrives early, rolling out of bed and into running shoes while the sun continues to snooze.
If you wonder why the football and wrestling programs at Oakdale High compete annually for Valley Oak League, Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF State awards, the answer begins in the campus parking lot, the gathering place for the Mustangs' pre-dawn workout.
Wrestling coach Steve Strange insists it's merely a coincidence that the football and wrestling programs keep the same morning tradition, but there is nothing coincidental about their success.
While each program pulsates with talent, dogged determination and some of the finest coaching in the Stanislaus District, there's a commitment to do more. Like run when everyone else sleeps.
"If you show up at Oakdale High at 6:15 a.m., the parking lot is full," Strange said. "If you do some of the conditioning in the morning, it gets it out of the way. Instead of running, lifting and wrestling for three hours straight in the afternoon, we break it up. That way you don't lose intensity somewhere along the way."
These days, Strange's Mustangs have a razor focus.
Oakdale is No. 2 in Northern California, according to The California Wrestler (TCW) and SportStars Magazine, trailing only Gilroy.
Seven of the team's 13 starters are ranked in the top-10 in their respective weight classes, according to TCW, including Bronson Harmon, No. 2 at 170 pounds despite a late start to his senior season, and reigning All-District Wrestler of the Year Colbey Harlan, who validated his No. 1 ranking with a 195-pound title at the Doc Buchanan Invitational.
Juniors Gabe Martinez (170) and Colby Golding (182) have climbed to No. 1 in their weight classes in SportStars' latest Northern California rankings.
While most coaches downplay hyperbole and headlines, Strange's program is, well, strange. They embrace pressure, and use the rankings and attention to fuel their drive to Bakersfield, home to the CIF State Tournament.
"I told the kids tonight and I've said it for years, let's do everything right so we deserve to win," Strange said. "It's going to take care of itself. If you do the little things -- train right, sleep right, eat right, prepare and have the right mindset -- that's all you can do to give yourself the best chance to win.
"If there was no pressure," he added, "that would mean we're not very good. Expectation comes with success, so, yeah, they feed off of it. Absolutely, they feed off of it."
Oakdale is hungry, seeking its second Masters title in school history and 10th consecutive divisional banner.
The pieces are in place.
Seniors Jake Ryan, third in the state at 145s, Harmon and Harlan anchor a starting lineup that blends CIF State experience with a first-time fearlessness. Strange starts four freshmen: Brayden Abell, 106 pounds; Clayton Bashor, 115 pounds; Henry Porter, 120 pounds; and Seth Borba, 132 pounds.
For his team to contend for VOL and section titles, Strange says freshmen must play big roles, especially at the lighter weights.
Porter has been a pleasant surprise. He is seventh in the state at 132 pounds following an eighth at the Doc Buchanan and a third at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
"To keep in the hunt for Masters titles and top-10 finishes at State, you have to have freshmen come in and fill spots," said Strange, whose program last captured Masters in 2011.
In November, Oakdale's "Big Three" solidified their college futures. Ryan and Harmon signed letters of intent to wrestle at Cal Poly, while Harlan will head to Stanford.
Harlan, a runner-up at last season's State, confirmed his place atop the Northern California rankings at the Doc Buchanan. He edged Clovis West's highly-touted Ryan Reyes in overtime, 3-1, securing the champion's Stetson.
"He wrestles at 195s, but he has the skills of a 145-pounder," Strange said of Harlan. "He's good at all phases -- good on top, very good on the bottom, good on his feet, and good at defense.
"There's always something to work on. He won in overtime, so we'd like to be able to open that match up and score some more points. But at the same time, you're talking about a kid who is 12th in the country. Not every win is going to be beautiful."
The Mustangs were ninth at the Doc Buchanan, despite traveling with just eight wrestlers. Among those that didn't make the trip were Harmon (ankle), Ryan (flu) and Bashor (elbow).
"You know when you travel with eight instead of 13, you're already behind the eight ball," Strange said. "With that said, four guys medaled and Colbey took care of business. We lost some matches we thought we should win, matches that were very winnable."
Harmon has eased into the season after playing a starring role with the football team. Harmon was one of the few two-way players for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III finalists. He was hampered in the final weeks of the season by an ankle sprain.
Strange will take the restraints off this weekend at the 10th annual Battle for the Belt at Temecula Valley High, which will attract many of the teams in the state, including Gilroy, four-time defending champion Poway, St. John Bosco, De La Salle and Vacaville. Oakdale will travel with all 13 wrestlers, and Harmon is likely to wrestle at 170s, according to The California Wrestler.
"You try to make smart decisions. He understands that as big as the Doc B is, there is only one tournament they're worried about," Strange said. "He understands, 'Hey, let's not re-injure the ankle.' It's all a process to get ready for the end of the year."
Oakdale rounds out its lineup with juniors Dustin Chavez (126) and Ricky Torres (138), and senior Jorge Barajas (220), all of whom are listed in SportStars' regional rankings.
"Between doing the extra stuff -- the morning runs and the offseason tournaments -- that's the difference," Strange said. "Our varsity starters are going year round. They get some time off, but they're pretty much going 10 months out of the year."
