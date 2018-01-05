Friday’s Modesto area high school and local golf sports results

Local
Basketball
High School Girls
Non-conference/Late Thursday
Livingston 49, Downey 40
Livingston
13
15
12
9
—
49
Downey
5
7
7
21
—
40
Livingston (9-6) – Annie Winton 21, Alizabeth Huerta 16, Sayani Cervantes 5, Laura Molina 4, Sydney Grossman 2, Simran Sunch.
Downey (3-12) – Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 11, Lily Wong 10, Madison Price 8, Samantha Smedshammer 7, Kristina Soppit 4.
3-pointers – Livingston 2 (Winton 2), Downey 2 (Ruggieri-Vesey, Smedshammer).
Golf
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight – Marilyn McRitchie 39-8-31, Shirley Keyser 44-12-32; Second Flight – Margie Lopes 45-14-31, Donna Dobbs 50-18-32; Chip-in: Donna Dobbs #5
