'Super cool' award for superstar: Turlock's Handy one of state's best players.

The awards continue to roll in for Turlock High setter Julia Handy.
The Bee's two-time All-District Volleyball Player of the Year has been named to the Cal-Hi Sports all-state first team after compiling a historic season. Handy racked up 1,218 assists in 43 matches, a statistic that ranks among the top-10 all-time in the state, according to Cal-Hi Sports editor Mark Tennis.
Handy was one of 13 players selected to the first team, and though she's the lone selection from the Stanislaus District, the University of Arizona recruit is among familiar company. She's played against many of the state honorees on the club circuit, including Player of the Year Devon Chang of Santa Margarita, Kamrin Caoili and Nicole Liddle of Archbishop Mitty, and Riley Ramsey of Marin Catholic.
Rounding out the first team are: Karson Bacon of Rancho Cucamonga, Kelsey Campeau and Siena Secrist of Mater Dei, Zoe Fleck of Sierra Canyon, Kendall Kipp of Corona del Mar, Devon Newberry of Marymount, Brooklyn Schirmer of Redondo, and Jaden Whitmarsh of Torrey Pines.
"I think it's a big honor to be on the all-state first team," said Handy, who stars for club Rage. "I've played club against those girls for so long. It feels good to be recognized as one of the top-13 players in the state. It's a super, super cool award."
With Handy at the controls, the Bulldogs reached unprecedented heights, rounding out the 2017 season with a 34-9 record and an impressive trophy haul.
Turlock rolled through the Central California Conference without a single loss, and then atoned for its defeat in the 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final. The Bulldogs beat St. Francis at St. Francis for the D-I crown, its first in school history.
"Coming into the season, we had most of our starters returning. We only lost a few girls and we knew we had the people to fill their shoes," said Handy, also the CCC's Most Valuable Player. "We knew we could do it. It was just a matter of getting back to that game (section final). We achieved everything we set out to do. Winning sections and getting that redemption was the best ending anyone could write."
Turlock was elevated to the CIF State Open Division regional tournament, where it defeated Menlo School in the first round in five games. The Bulldogs were matched with Marin Catholic in the semifinal, a 3-1 loss spoiling its Cinderella run.
"Being in the Open Division was a shock to us," Handy said. "Making the semifinal was a big, big deal for Turlock and our team. I'm sad it's over, but we've made so many memories together that it's not really over. We have these memories that will last a really long time. My time at Turlock has been awesome. I wouldn't change anything."
Handy, along with a strong cast that includes sisters Jadyn and Jazmyn Tubbs and middle blocker Isabella Bush, helped transform Turlock volleyball. In four seasons, the Bulldogs won more than 30 games twice, and averaged 29 victories against just 10 losses.
In the 10 seasons prior to Handy's arrival, the Bulldogs had just two winning seasons and an average record of 10-17.
The offense has flowed through her palms.
Handy has 4,222 career assists, including three consecutive years of at least 1,000. She averaged nearly 10 assists per set as a senior, among the best in the state.
Befitting a player who sets others up for success, Handy uses the spotlight to illuminate the many talents and accomplishments of her teammates. Turlock's journey to the top has been the work of many, she says.
"We had a really great season. We've received so many awards, from player of the year to making all-area teams. It's really been fitting for us to be recognized as a team," she added. "We knew we were going to be pretty good, and to be recognized by so many, it means a lot to us."
Handy has committed to Arizona. She'll move to Tuscon in July.
The all-state second team was comprised of 18 players, including: Jordyn Amoy and Madison Endsley of Temecula Valley, Nicole Cavote of Monte Vista, Sarah Ciszek of Santa Margarita, Mollie Ebertin of St. Francis, Lizzy Fleming of St. Ignatius, Kari Geissberger of Marin Catholic, Makayla Lewis of Central, Olivia Lovenberg of Canyon Crest, Katie Lukes of San Juan Hills, Kiara McNulty of Torrey Pines, Sarah Smevog of Santiago, Makaela Tanaka of Archbishop Mitty, Camryn Tastad of Santa Fe Christian, Mia Tuaniga of Mater Dei, Destynye Vailiamu of Lakewood, Peyton Wilhite of Cathedral Catholic, and Kalyah Williams of Long Beach Poly.
