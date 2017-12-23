Oakdale’s Stewart the All-District Girls Golfer of the Year

Oakdale High junior Taylor Stewart is the All-District Girls Golfer of the Year.
Stewart is a two-time Valley Oak League MVP who played a pivotal role in the Mustangs’ run to conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championships.
“To tell you the truth, she has a good work ethic. She’s always striving to get better,” Oakdale co-coach Jeremy Fields said. “We have a pretty good group of girls, so there’s a lot of competition on this team. They have a great understanding of how important each girl is, so they push one another.”
Stewart won the VOL Tournament with a 78, edging teammate Madi Blanc, and then posted an 80 at the Masters Tournament.
“I feel like I perform better under pressure, because I have that competitive drive,” Stewart said.
Oakdale was the top performing team from the southern half of the section, finishing fifth at Masters behind four Division I programs from the north.
“She’s our team leader,” Fields said of Stewart. “She’s a junior and the rest of the girls are sophomores and freshmen. She’s one of the sweetest and nicest girls you’ll ever meet. She also sets the tone that we need to get out there and work, whether it’s on the range or the putting green. When she puts up those low scores, it challenges everyone to follow suit.”
