Friday’s Modesto area high school sports results

December 22, 2017 09:32 PM

Soccer

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Davis 1, Modesto 0

Davis – Goal: Marco Rodriguez. Goalie: Roy Guptill 9 saves

Modesto – Goalie: 2 saves

Basketball

High School Boys

Non-conference/Late Thursday

Tracy 70, Manteca 67

Tracy

10

14

18

28

70

Manteca

16

19

13

19

67

Tracy (7-1) – Couch 19, Njamila 3, Wright 2, Jimenez 14, Hawthorne 20, Vasquez 2, Spencer 4, Lopez 2, Guzman 4

Manteca (3-6) –Gino Campiotti 21, Michael Ballard 6, Jordan Burciaga 6, Derek Range 8, Jorge Cedano 12, Matthew Ender 14

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 48, Gregori 47

Gregori

11

15

10

11

47

Beyer

19

13

8

8

48

Gregori – Cheyenne Juarez 2, Serena Schoonover 10, Kenna Vandemark 9, Savannah Turner 8, Makayla Wilson 5, Courtnee Van Dyke 13.

Beyer – Damaris Ramel, Destiny Avelar 14, Alicia Jones 13, Nayeli Arreola 5, Nakaya Brown 10, Janessa Thomason 4.

3-pointers: Gregori 3 (Vandemark, Turner 2), Beyer 4 Avelar, Jones 2, Arreola). Total Fouls: Gregori 11, Beyer 16. Fouled out: None.

Non-conference

Big Valley Chr. 29, Le Grand 21

Big Valley

10

7

7

5

29

Le Grand

6

3

6

6

21

Big Valley (7-4) – Annabelle Camoirano 12, Maci Miedema 12, Evelyn Raingruber 4, Kylie Affholter. Totals: 10 5-12 29.

Le Grand (5-7) – Esmerelda Ceja 7, Naomi Bond 4, Alexa Ulteras 4, Paola Bedolla 2, Lilliana Vazquez 2, Samantha Gonzalez 2. Totals: 8 4-15 21.

3-pointers: BV 4 (Miedema 4), Le Grand 1 (Ceja). Fouled Out: None

Late Thursday

Waterford 39, Big Valley Chr. 32

Waterford

12

17

9

1

39

Big Valley

4

10

9

9

32

Waterford (13-1) – Alyssa Silva 20, Taylor Brewer 6, Alexa Aguilar 7, Alyssa Donaldson 2 Morgan Keeney 2. Totals: 14 8-17 39.

Big Valley (6-4) – Annabelle Camoirano 14, Evelyn Raingruber 9, Kylie Affholter 4, Maci Miedema 3, Ida Brown 2. Totals: 13 5-9 32.

3-pointers: Waterford 3 (Silva 2, Aguilar), Big Valley 1 (Miedema). Fouled Out: None

