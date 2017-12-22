Friday’s Modesto area high school sports results

Local
Soccer
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Davis 1, Modesto 0
Davis – Goal: Marco Rodriguez. Goalie: Roy Guptill 9 saves
Modesto – Goalie: 2 saves
Basketball
High School Boys
Non-conference/Late Thursday
Tracy 70, Manteca 67
Tracy
10
14
18
28
—
70
Manteca
16
19
13
19
—
67
Tracy (7-1) – Couch 19, Njamila 3, Wright 2, Jimenez 14, Hawthorne 20, Vasquez 2, Spencer 4, Lopez 2, Guzman 4
Manteca (3-6) –Gino Campiotti 21, Michael Ballard 6, Jordan Burciaga 6, Derek Range 8, Jorge Cedano 12, Matthew Ender 14
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 48, Gregori 47
Gregori
11
15
10
11
—
47
Beyer
19
13
8
8
—
48
Gregori – Cheyenne Juarez 2, Serena Schoonover 10, Kenna Vandemark 9, Savannah Turner 8, Makayla Wilson 5, Courtnee Van Dyke 13.
Beyer – Damaris Ramel, Destiny Avelar 14, Alicia Jones 13, Nayeli Arreola 5, Nakaya Brown 10, Janessa Thomason 4.
3-pointers: Gregori 3 (Vandemark, Turner 2), Beyer 4 Avelar, Jones 2, Arreola). Total Fouls: Gregori 11, Beyer 16. Fouled out: None.
Non-conference
Big Valley Chr. 29, Le Grand 21
Big Valley
10
7
7
5
—
29
Le Grand
6
3
6
6
—
21
Big Valley (7-4) – Annabelle Camoirano 12, Maci Miedema 12, Evelyn Raingruber 4, Kylie Affholter. Totals: 10 5-12 29.
Le Grand (5-7) – Esmerelda Ceja 7, Naomi Bond 4, Alexa Ulteras 4, Paola Bedolla 2, Lilliana Vazquez 2, Samantha Gonzalez 2. Totals: 8 4-15 21.
3-pointers: BV 4 (Miedema 4), Le Grand 1 (Ceja). Fouled Out: None
Late Thursday
Waterford 39, Big Valley Chr. 32
Waterford
12
17
9
1
—
39
Big Valley
4
10
9
9
—
32
Waterford (13-1) – Alyssa Silva 20, Taylor Brewer 6, Alexa Aguilar 7, Alyssa Donaldson 2 Morgan Keeney 2. Totals: 14 8-17 39.
Big Valley (6-4) – Annabelle Camoirano 14, Evelyn Raingruber 9, Kylie Affholter 4, Maci Miedema 3, Ida Brown 2. Totals: 13 5-9 32.
3-pointers: Waterford 3 (Silva 2, Aguilar), Big Valley 1 (Miedema). Fouled Out: None
